'Youth k sath yahan bhi cheating': Were expired tear gas shells used on CJP protesters? Videos spark debate

“Did @DelhiPolice use expired tear gas shells yesterday?” the caption of a post shared read. Apparently, several videos surfaced in which protesters, including CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka, alleged that expired tear gas shells were used during the protest.

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Ranka shared a screenshot from an Instagram reel that purportedly showed a protester displaying the remains of a tear gas shell. According to the markings visible, the shell was manufactured in December 2022 and carried an expiry date of December 2025. It appeared to be remains of an exploded tear gas shell.

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AshutoshRanka/X

Netizens react:

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A user wrote, “Bataiye. Youth k sath yahan bhi cheating and fraud hua hai (Youth is being cheated even here). This is unsafe beyond measures now @PMOIndia.”

Another reacted, “So not only was this an attempt to disrupt our peaceful protest, but it was an attempt to kill people as well. shame on @DelhiPolice.”

“Delhi Police is expired goods, that is why they behaved like goons with the students. Delhi Police Shame on You,” added another person.

A fourth commented, “Cheap people have cheap tactics, this is really pathetic.”