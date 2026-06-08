YouTuber flaunted jewellery, cash online; burglars strike, flee with valuables worth Rs 10 lakh

A burglary at the residence of a homemaker-cum-YouTuber in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district has sparked concerns over the risks of flaunting wealth and home interiors on social media.

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Unidentified burglars allegedly broke into the house of YouTuber Rachna Gurjar in Mohani village during the early hours of Saturday, confined her family inside a room and fled with gold and silver jewellery, cash and other valuables worth an estimated Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

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According to Gurjar, the incident took place around 2 am while the family was asleep.

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"They locked us inside the room and then committed the burglary. They took away gold and silver jewellery, cash and even a carton of energy drink worth around Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. They also changed the angles of the CCTV cameras, possibly using a lathi, so that their faces were not recorded," she said after lodging a complaint at Narwar police station.

The family discovered the burglary around 4 am after waking up and finding the room locked from outside.

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They alerted relatives, who reached the house and rescued them.

Shivpuri Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Mule confirmed the incident and said a case had been registered.

Police teams have been deployed to identify and arrest the accused. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the house. Sources said one of the clips shows a masked individual using a stick to alter the angle of a CCTV camera, apparently to avoid identification.

Police suspect the accused may be from the same village or nearby areas and could have been familiar with the family's routine and the layout of the house.

The role of social media activity is also being examined during the investigation. Gurjar, who reportedly has over one lakh followers on social media platforms, had recently shared videos showing parts of her house, jewellery, cash and other valuables.

In one of the videos, she allegedly filmed various sections of her home, while another reportedly showed jewellery and cash displayed on a table.

Police sources believe such videos may have provided crucial information about the house layout, valuables and security arrangements, potentially helping the burglars plan the crime.

While investigators are yet to establish a direct link between the social media posts and the burglary, the incident has reignited concerns over the security risks associated with sharing details of personal wealth and home interiors online.

Police are investigation and analysing digital and CCTV evidence to identify the masked suspects.