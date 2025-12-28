10 research breakthroughs of 2025 that may redefine the 21st century
From artificial intelligence to climate science, the ideas shaping tomorrow and what they mean for India and a student preparing for UPSC examination
Civil Services preparation is not merely about memorising facts; it is about understanding how knowledge transforms society, economy and state capacity. The year 2025 stands out as a moment when research decisively crossed from laboratories into lived realities. Breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, climate science, medicine, energy and materials are no longer abstract achievements, they are policy drivers.