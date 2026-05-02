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Home / UPSC / A cartel cracks: The UAE walks out of OPEC
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A cartel cracks: The UAE walks out of OPEC

After nearly six decades, the Gulf’s third-largest oil producer has quit the world’s most powerful energy club. Here’s what it means for oil, geopolitics and the future of OPEC itself

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Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM May 02, 2026 IST
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The world’s most powerful oil club is facing its gravest internal rupture in decades. On May 1, 2026, the United Arab Emirates — OPEC’s third-largest producer and a member for nearly six decades — will walk out of the cartel, just as a war with Iran chokes the Strait of Hormuz and crude prices surge past $110 a barrel. The exit lays bare long-suppressed tensions over production quotas, Saudi dominance and the UAE’s own soaring ambitions. To understand what this moment means — for energy markets, for geopolitics and for OPEC’s very survival — here are essential questions answered.

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