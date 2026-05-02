A cartel cracks: The UAE walks out of OPEC
After nearly six decades, the Gulf’s third-largest oil producer has quit the world’s most powerful energy club. Here’s what it means for oil, geopolitics and the future of OPEC itself
The world’s most powerful oil club is facing its gravest internal rupture in decades. On May 1, 2026, the United Arab Emirates — OPEC’s third-largest producer and a member for nearly six decades — will walk out of the cartel, just as a war with Iran chokes the Strait of Hormuz and crude prices surge past $110 a barrel. The exit lays bare long-suppressed tensions over production quotas, Saudi dominance and the UAE’s own soaring ambitions. To understand what this moment means — for energy markets, for geopolitics and for OPEC’s very survival — here are essential questions answered.