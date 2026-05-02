A cartel cracks: The UAE walks out of OPEC

The world’s most powerful oil club is facing its gravest internal rupture in decades. On May 1, 2026, the United Arab Emirates — OPEC’s third-largest producer and a member for nearly six decades — will walk out of the cartel, just as a war with Iran chokes the Strait of Hormuz and crude prices surge past $110 a barrel. The exit lays bare long-suppressed tensions over production quotas, Saudi dominance and the UAE’s own soaring ambitions. To understand what this moment means — for energy markets, for geopolitics and for OPEC’s very survival — here are essential questions answered.