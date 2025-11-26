A living document: The enduring legacy of India’s Constitution

Constitution Day (Samvidhan Diwas) is observed annually on November 26 to commemorate the day the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India in 1949. Though the Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, November 26 marks its intellectual birth, the day “We, the People of India” gave ourselves a moral, legal and political compass.

In 2015, the day was officially designated Constitution Day to honour Dr BR Ambedkar’s contribution and to deepen constitutional culture among citizens. For UPSC, Constitution Day is not just a commemorative event, it is a reminder of constitutional morality, democratic resilience and the living character of the Indian Constitution.

More than 72 years after its adoption, the Constitution remains the enduring framework of India’s governance. Despite 100+ amendments, its core principles have stayed intact, reflecting the institutional maturity of India’s political and judicial systems. A constitution that endures for so long is rare, it becomes the soul of a nation and a key part of its identity.

Intellectual roots of the Constitution

India’s constitutional thinking evolved gradually through several milestones:

• Tilak’s Swaraj Bill (1895) – early articulation of rights, including freedom of speech, free press and equality before law.

• Declaration of Rights (1918) – INC demanded legally guaranteed rights such as liberty, freedom of association and press.

• Karachi Resolution (1931) – first comprehensive vision of Fundamental Rights plus socio-economic rights.

• Government of India Act (1935) – major structural precursor to many constitutional provisions.

The Constitution in everyday life

The Constitution shapes daily freedoms:

• Freedom of movement

• Freedom of expression

• Freedom to choose an occupation

• Freedom to carry out trade or business

• Freedom to dress as one wishes

All these stem from Fundamental Rights, turning constitutional ideals into lived experience.

Persistent weaknesses

Yet, the Constitution cannot by itself transform social attitudes:

• Law alone cannot change entrenched prejudices, declaring equality does not instantly create an equal society.

• Weak public awareness means constitutional values (gender respect, empathy for the vulnerable, rejection of caste or dowry) remain under-practised.

• Limited focus on constitutional education at school and college levels weakens civic responsibility.

Amendments and the living Constitution

Part XX (Article 368) provides for constitutional amendment. This ensures flexibility to meet evolving needs while safeguarding core principles. The Constitution is thus a living document, not a static rulebook.

Why the basic premises remain unchanged

• Farsighted Constituent Assembly: They crafted a Constitution both rigid and flexible, with multiple amendment procedures appropriate to India’s diversity.

• Basic structure doctrine: In Kesavananda Bharati (1973), the Supreme Court limited Parliament’s amending power, ensuring democracy, rule of law, judicial review and other basic features remain inviolable. This doctrine safeguarded India from authoritarian drift.

• Political maturity: Political parties and leaders, despite disagreements, respected the idea that the basic structure cannot be altered. Even proposals for “review” could not override this commitment.

• Judicial interventions: When Parliament attempted to assert supremacy through the 42nd Amendment after the Kesavananda ruling, the Supreme Court reaffirmed limits in Minerva Mills (1980), re-establishing constitutional balance.

• Flexibility of interpretation: Democratic practices evolve. Constitutional interpretation, through court rulings, conventions and social adaptation, helps the Constitution remain relevant and respected.

The Constitution empowers citizens as much as citizens empower the Constitution. Its durability stems from a deep connection between the text, the institutions that uphold it and the people who live by it. The vision, intellect and foresight of the Constituent Assembly ensured the creation of a document whose relevance has only strengthened with each generation. Constitution Day is therefore not merely symbolic, it is a reminder to renew our commitment to constitutional morality and democratic citizenship.