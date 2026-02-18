AI at the crossroads: What India’s summit means for governance and citizens

As India hosts a high-level AI summit bringing together policymakers, industry leaders and global experts, artificial intelligence has moved from tech labs to the heart of governance debates. For civil services aspirants, AI is no longer a peripheral topic under Science and Technology. It now intersects with governance (GS II), economy and security (GS III), ethics (GS IV) and even essay themes. For the common citizen, it shapes jobs, welfare delivery, privacy and democracy itself. Here are eight key questions that explain why the summit matters and what is at stake.