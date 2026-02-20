DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Home / UPSC / AI in public healthcare: Revolutionising access or widening the digital divide?
PREMIUM

AI in public healthcare: Revolutionising access or widening the digital divide?

As India integrates artificial intelligence into its health system, the challenge is ensuring that innovation strengthens universal healthcare rather than deepening inequality

article_Author
Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM Feb 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

Artificial intelligence is rapidly emerging as a game changer in public healthcare. From AI-powered diagnostics and predictive analytics to telemedicine platforms and digital health records, the technology promises to transform how care is delivered across India. For a country still grappling with uneven access, high out-of-pocket expenditure and rural-urban disparities, AI in healthcare appears to offer a long-awaited breakthrough.

Unlock Premium Insights in This Article

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts