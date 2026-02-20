AI in public healthcare: Revolutionising access or widening the digital divide?
As India integrates artificial intelligence into its health system, the challenge is ensuring that innovation strengthens universal healthcare rather than deepening inequality
Artificial intelligence is rapidly emerging as a game changer in public healthcare. From AI-powered diagnostics and predictive analytics to telemedicine platforms and digital health records, the technology promises to transform how care is delivered across India. For a country still grappling with uneven access, high out-of-pocket expenditure and rural-urban disparities, AI in healthcare appears to offer a long-awaited breakthrough.