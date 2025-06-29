Attempting Essay: Get down to brass tacks

An essay is a cogent marriage of thoughts and ideas with a cohesive structure. A harmonious blend of clarity in thought conveyed through precise lexis in a concise and coherent manner. It all begins with:

Clarity on expectations

The UPSC paper is designed to not only test your knowledge, but your ability to think critically, structure your thoughts and then weave them into an eminently readable text. Unlike other papers that focus on facts and figures, the essay paper expects you to present arguments, support them with relevant examples, and offer a balanced view on the chosen topic.

Clarity of thought, originality, logical flow, and depth in your writing, as well as the ability to engage the reader is focussed upon. Therefore, it is advisable to choose a topic that one is comfortable with and can discuss in depth rather than selecting an easy or a popular one. A good idea to stick to the topic without any digressions, keeping your eye on the core issue. Your introduction in its topic sentence should set the tone and clearly state your thesis or point of view, while the body should develop your arguments with supporting evidence, and the conclusion should summarize your main points and reiterate your thesis.

Plan and Deliver

Before you put pen to paper it is imperative that you plan the content by brainstorming thoughts, arguments and examples that come to mind related to the topic. Once you have a list, organize these into a logical sequence that will form the structure of your essay. Decide how you will introduce the topic, what main points you will cover, and how you will conclude.

A well-structured essay usually begins with a strong introduction that hooks the reader and states your thesis, followed by several body paragraphs that each focus on a single argument or aspect of the topic, and ends with a conclusion that ties everything together. In structure, it is required that you also plan on how to smoothly transition from one paragraph to another. It’s also helpful to consider using subheadings if you can do so naturally, but this is not mandatory as long as your essay is well-organized and easy to follow.

Writing Clearly and Effectively: Tips and Common Pitfalls

The most common pitfall that most face is the obsession with ‘grandiose vocabulary, where a direct and simple lexis used effectively, would suffice. If you must use technical terms, make sure to define them briefly for clarity.

Support your arguments with concrete examples, such as historical events, government schemes, or real-life incidents, to demonstrate your knowledge and analytical skills.

Remember that it’s helpful to present a balanced view, acknowledging counter arguments if relevant, but always stay focused on the main topic.

In the essay section try to platform your originality by bringing your unique perspective or experiences where appropriate.

Avoid common mistakes such as going off-topic, repeating the same point in different words, or using too much jargon.

Ensure that in the end you proofread your essay to detect any grammatical errors or out of place phrasing, and make sure your conclusion is strong and memorable, summarizing your main points and leaving a lasting impression on the reader.

Importance of Practice, Feedback, and Time Management

It is a great idea to be consistent with your writing to hone your skills. Do make it a habit to write at least one essay every week on a range of topics, and always time yourself to simulate exam conditions. This will help you become familiar with the process and help with the ability to organise thoughts cogently and quickly.

Seeking feedback from mentors, teachers, or peers is also important, as it can help you identify areas for improvement and refine your writing style.

Reading widely, including newspapers, magazines, and non-fiction books, will help you build a strong vocabulary and gather a rich array of examples and quotes to use in your essays. In the exam, manage your time wisely by allocating a few minutes for planning, the majority of your time for writing, and a few minutes at the end for revising and proofreading.

By following these steps and a routine, you will be able to significantly enhance your score in the essay section of the UPSC paper.