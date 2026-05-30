Ayurveda: India’s ancient science of life & holistic healing

Long before the emergence of modern clinical medicine, India developed a sophisticated and systematic medical tradition known as Ayurveda. Derived from the Sanskrit words Ayur (life) and Veda (knowledge), Ayurveda literally means the “science of life.” It is not merely a system for curing diseases but a comprehensive philosophy that seeks harmony between the body, mind, spirit and environment. Ayurveda views health as a balanced state of existence rather than simply the absence of illness.