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Home / UPSC / Ayurveda: India’s ancient science of life & holistic healing
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Ayurveda: India’s ancient science of life & holistic healing

From vedic wisdom to global wellness: Understanding the origin, evolution & relevance of Ayurveda in human civilisation

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Dr Manpreet Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM May 30, 2026 IST
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Long before the emergence of modern clinical medicine, India developed a sophisticated and systematic medical tradition known as Ayurveda. Derived from the Sanskrit words Ayur (life) and Veda (knowledge), Ayurveda literally means the “science of life.” It is not merely a system for curing diseases but a comprehensive philosophy that seeks harmony between the body, mind, spirit and environment. Ayurveda views health as a balanced state of existence rather than simply the absence of illness.

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