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Home / UPSC / Be the RBI Governor for a day: Can you tame inflation without slowing growth?
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Be the RBI Governor for a day: Can you tame inflation without slowing growth?

An interactive GS Paper III explainer on monetary policy, inflation targeting and economic growth will help you understand how the RBI balances competing objectives by taking key policy decisions yourself

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Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Imagine you are sitting in the Governor’s chair at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Inflation is rising, businesses are demanding cheaper credit, savers want better returns and the government seeks faster economic growth. Every decision you take can influence millions of households and firms.

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