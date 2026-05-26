BEYOND BREAD: Understanding celiac disease, autoimmunity & allergy in modern public health
The rise of autoimmune and allergic disorders reflects changing lifestyles, food systems and public health challenges in the modern world
The human immune system is designed to protect the body from dangerous pathogens such as bacteria and viruses. However, in certain conditions, this protective mechanism behaves abnormally. Sometimes it attacks harmless external substances like pollen or food particles, causing allergies. In other situations, it attacks the body’s own tissues, leading to autoimmune disorders. Celiac disease is one such autoimmune condition that has become a major public health concern worldwide.