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Home / UPSC / Bhakti and Sufi movements: Foundations of syncretic culture and social harmony in Medieval India
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Bhakti and Sufi movements: Foundations of syncretic culture and social harmony in Medieval India

How devotional traditions reshaped medieval Indian society, challenged orthodoxy and continue to offer lessons for unity and coexistence in the 21st century

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Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM Mar 24, 2026 IST
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Medieval India witnessed profound socio-religious transformations through the Bhakti and Sufi movements. At a time marked by rigid caste hierarchies, religious exclusivism and political flux, these movements emerged as powerful currents advocating love, devotion and human equality. Their significance lies not merely in spiritual reform but in fostering a syncretic culture, a blending of diverse religious and cultural traditions that promoted social harmony.

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