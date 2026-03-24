Bhakti and Sufi movements: Foundations of syncretic culture and social harmony in Medieval India
How devotional traditions reshaped medieval Indian society, challenged orthodoxy and continue to offer lessons for unity and coexistence in the 21st century
Medieval India witnessed profound socio-religious transformations through the Bhakti and Sufi movements. At a time marked by rigid caste hierarchies, religious exclusivism and political flux, these movements emerged as powerful currents advocating love, devotion and human equality. Their significance lies not merely in spiritual reform but in fostering a syncretic culture, a blending of diverse religious and cultural traditions that promoted social harmony.