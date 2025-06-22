Bunker-buster bombs & Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility

UPSC civil services examination – International security and strategic affairs perspective

Tensions have escalated in West Asia following Israeli military actions against Iranian nuclear facilities. One key target is the Fordo nuclear enrichment facility, a highly fortified and deeply buried site in Iran. There is increasing international speculation over whether the United States will directly support Israel by providing or deploying bunker-buster bombs, especially the GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), to destroy Fordo.

What is a bunker-buster bomb?

A bunker-buster bomb is a class of conventional bomb designed to penetrate deep into the ground or reinforced concrete before detonating. These are intended to destroy hardened or deeply buried structures, such as underground military bases, command centres and nuclear enrichment facilities.

Key specifications of GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP)

Weight: Rs 13,600 kg

Capable of penetrating 200 feet of earth or 60 metres of concrete

Dropped from strategic bombers (currently only B-2 Spirit is configured for it)

Designed for precision targeting

Conventional warhead (not nuclear)

Multiple strikes can be used sequentially to “drill” deeper

Strategic importance of Fordow nuclear facility

Located near Qom, Rs 95 km southwest of Tehran

Constructed into a mountainside, about 80 metres underground

Became operational in 2009

Allegedly enriching highly enriched uranium as per IAEA reports

Protected by Iranian and Russian-made air defence systems

Targeted as part of Israel’s mission to eliminate Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities

Challenges in targeting Fordow

1. Depth and reinforcement: Fordow’s position deep inside a mountain makes it one of the most fortified nuclear sites globally.

2. Air defences: Even if previously degraded, Iran’s missile shields still pose a challenge to incoming aircraft.

3. Risk of contamination: Striking a nuclear facility risks release of radioactive material, although past strikes (e.g., Natanz) have shown localised contamination only.

US role and constraints

The GBU-57A/B can only be deployed by the US Air Force’s B-2 Spirit stealth bomber.

No other US ally, including Israel, currently possesses the means to deliver this bomb.

While Israel has requested defensive support from the US, any US participation in offensive operations may jeopardize diplomatic channels (e.g., potential negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program).

US President has avoided clarifying any red line that might trigger direct military intervention.

Strategic bombers capable of delivering bunker busters

B-2 Spirit (US): Stealth capability; certified for GBU-57 (Massive Ordnance Penetrator)

Stealth capability; certified for GBU-57 (Massive Ordnance Penetrator) B-52 Stratofortress (US): Long-range; used for lighter bunker busters

Long-range; used for lighter bunker busters B-1B Lancer (US): Can carry precision bombs; not certified for MOP (Massive Ordnance Penetrator)

Can carry precision bombs; not certified for MOP (Massive Ordnance Penetrator) Tu-160 Blackjack (Russia): Supersonic heavy bomber

Supersonic heavy bomber H-6K (China): Medium-range; limited bunker-buster use

Implications for international security

Regional escalation: Use of such bombs may provoke Iranian retaliation, endangering US assets in the region.

Nuclear non-proliferation concerns: Attacks on nuclear facilities raise fears of environmental and proliferation risks.

Geopolitical alignment: US involvement could strain relations with other powers (e.g., Russia, China), complicating UN diplomacy.

Diplomatic fallout: It could derail any efforts to revive nuclear agreements like the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action).

UPSC Mains answer framework

Q. What are “bunker-buster” bombs and why are they considered important in modern strategic military operations? Explain in the context of the Fordow nuclear facility in Iran.

Answer outline:

Define bunker-buster bombs

Overview of the GBU-57A/B

Strategic importance of Fordow

US-Israel military collaboration constraints

Possible consequences of such an attack

Conclude with international law and diplomatic challenges

UPSC-style questions

Short answer type: