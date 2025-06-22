DT
Home / UPSC / Bunker-buster bombs & Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility

Bunker-buster bombs & Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility

Explainer
article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:43 PM Jun 22, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows vehicles at Fordo enrichment facility in Iran on Thursday, June 19, 2025. (AP/PTI)
UPSC civil services examination – International security and strategic affairs perspective

Tensions have escalated in West Asia following Israeli military actions against Iranian nuclear facilities. One key target is the Fordo nuclear enrichment facility, a highly fortified and deeply buried site in Iran. There is increasing international speculation over whether the United States will directly support Israel by providing or deploying bunker-buster bombs, especially the GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), to destroy Fordo.

What is a bunker-buster bomb?

A bunker-buster bomb is a class of conventional bomb designed to penetrate deep into the ground or reinforced concrete before detonating. These are intended to destroy hardened or deeply buried structures, such as underground military bases, command centres and nuclear enrichment facilities.

Key specifications of GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP)

  • Weight: Rs 13,600 kg
  • Capable of penetrating 200 feet of earth or 60 metres of concrete
  • Dropped from strategic bombers (currently only B-2 Spirit is configured for it)
  • Designed for precision targeting
  • Conventional warhead (not nuclear)
  • Multiple strikes can be used sequentially to “drill” deeper

Strategic importance of Fordow nuclear facility

  • Located near Qom, Rs 95 km southwest of Tehran
  • Constructed into a mountainside, about 80 metres underground
  • Became operational in 2009
  • Allegedly enriching highly enriched uranium as per IAEA reports
  • Protected by Iranian and Russian-made air defence systems
  • Targeted as part of Israel’s mission to eliminate Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities

Challenges in targeting Fordow

1. Depth and reinforcement: Fordow’s position deep inside a mountain makes it one of the most fortified nuclear sites globally.
2. Air defences: Even if previously degraded, Iran’s missile shields still pose a challenge to incoming aircraft.
3. Risk of contamination: Striking a nuclear facility risks release of radioactive material, although past strikes (e.g., Natanz) have shown localised contamination only.

US role and constraints

  • The GBU-57A/B can only be deployed by the US Air Force’s B-2 Spirit stealth bomber.
  • No other US ally, including Israel, currently possesses the means to deliver this bomb.
  • While Israel has requested defensive support from the US, any US participation in offensive operations may jeopardize diplomatic channels (e.g., potential negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program).
  • US President has avoided clarifying any red line that might trigger direct military intervention.
A stealth B-2 bomber in flight

Strategic bombers capable of delivering bunker busters

  • B-2 Spirit (US): Stealth capability; certified for GBU-57 (Massive Ordnance Penetrator)
  • B-52 Stratofortress (US): Long-range; used for lighter bunker busters
  • B-1B Lancer (US): Can carry precision bombs; not certified for MOP (Massive Ordnance Penetrator)
  • Tu-160 Blackjack (Russia): Supersonic heavy bomber
  • H-6K (China): Medium-range; limited bunker-buster use

Implications for international security

  • Regional escalation: Use of such bombs may provoke Iranian retaliation, endangering US assets in the region.
  • Nuclear non-proliferation concerns: Attacks on nuclear facilities raise fears of environmental and proliferation risks.
  • Geopolitical alignment: US involvement could strain relations with other powers (e.g., Russia, China), complicating UN diplomacy.
  • Diplomatic fallout: It could derail any efforts to revive nuclear agreements like the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action).

UPSC Mains answer framework

Q. What are “bunker-buster” bombs and why are they considered important in modern strategic military operations? Explain in the context of the Fordow nuclear facility in Iran.
Answer outline:
  • Define bunker-buster bombs
  • Overview of the GBU-57A/B
  • Strategic importance of Fordow
  • US-Israel military collaboration constraints
  • Possible consequences of such an attack
  • Conclude with international law and diplomatic challenges

UPSC-style questions

Short answer type:
  1. What is a bunker-buster bomb?
  2. Where is the Fordow nuclear facility located and why is it significant?
    3. Long answer type:
    1. Discuss the strategic importance and challenges in targeting Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility using bunker-buster bombs.
    2. Examine the potential regional and global consequences of US involvement in Israel’s military campaign against Iran.
      3. Analytical/essay type:
      1. “Precision warfare in the nuclear age poses new ethical and strategic challenges.” Analyse this statement in the context of the US-made bunker-buster bombs and the Fordo facility.
      2. Evaluate the implications of using bunker-buster bombs on deeply buried nuclear sites with reference to international humanitarian law and nuclear non-proliferation norms.
