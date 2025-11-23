Chandigarh at the crossroads: Why Article 240 has reignited an old storm

The debate over Chandigarh’s future has returned with unusual intensity. With the Union Government proposing to bring the city under Article 240 through the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, the political temperature in Punjab has shot up, old wounds have resurfaced and the idea of federal balance is once again under scrutiny. This isn’t merely a bureaucratic change. For Punjab, it touches history, emotion and long-standing political commitments. For students of political science and civil services aspirants, it offers a live case study in centre-state relations, constitutional mechanics and the politics of identity.

Advertisement

What Article 240 really means

Advertisement

Article 240 empowers the President of India to make regulations for certain Union Territories that do not have legislatures. These regulations carry the force of law and can even override existing Acts. In essence, it gives the Centre near-complete control over the territory’s legal and administrative framework without requiring full parliamentary legislation every time.

Advertisement

By proposing to bring Chandigarh under this Article, the 131st Amendment seeks to place the Union Territory directly under presidential regulation, bypassing its current administrative relationship with the Governor of Punjab. In practical terms, this would centralise authority in New Delhi, giving the Centre sweeping powers to modify laws governing Chandigarh with minimal procedural hurdles.

Why Punjab sees this as a deep political shift

Advertisement

Punjab’s reaction has been fierce and unanimous across political parties. The anger isn’t just about governance; it’s about symbolism, promises and deeply rooted regional identity.

1. A blow to federalism

Punjab leaders argue that the amendment chips away at India’s federal spirit. Chandigarh has always operated in a delicate balance as a shared capital of Punjab and Haryana, historically nourished by officers and institutions linked to Punjab. Any step that tightens Central control is seen as narrowing the state’s constitutional space.

2. The emotional and historical connection

For many in Punjab, Chandigarh is not just a modernist city, it is heart of Punjab. After the reorganisation of 1966, debates over Chandigarh’s rightful ownership intensified. Multiple political agreements over the decades suggested that the city would eventually return to Punjab. The amendment is now viewed as an erasure of these political understandings.

3. Administrative displacement

There is also a real fear of administrative disconnect. Shifting Chandigarh under Article 240 would likely reduce the role of Punjab-cadre officers and invite more Centrally-controlled cadres. That changes not just who governs the city, but how decisions on policing, land, education and local governance are shaped.

Chandigarh–Punjab issues: A wider academic lens

To understand the current turmoil, it’s important to step back and examine the larger context of the Chandigarh-Punjab relationship. It is a long, layered and academically rich subject, often studied in political science, public administration and regional development courses.

1. The legacy of reorganisation

When Punjab was reorganised in 1966, Chandigarh was carved out as a Union Territory but designated as a shared capital. This arrangement was intended as temporary. Over the decades, the temporary solution became the permanent headache. Every political negotiation on Chandigarh’s status has come to define centre-state friction in north India.

2. The tale of broken promises

Punjab’s political class often argues that assurances regarding Chandigarh’s transfer to Punjab remain unfulfilled. These assurances weren’t merely political rhetoric. They shaped public sentiment and became part of Punjab’s political identity. The new amendment is interpreted as a step that nullifies those historical commitments.

3. Universities and cultural autonomy

A crucial part of the Chandigarh-Punjab debate is the role of institutions like Panjab University. For Punjab, the university is not just an academic institution but an emblem of cultural and linguistic continuity. Moves that weaken state influence over such institutions are seen as cultural marginalisation, not administrative necessity.

What this means for students of political science

This moment offers a vivid example of how constitutional provisions are not abstract clauses but tools of real political power. The Article 240 debate showcases:

The tension between administrative efficiency and democratic legitimacy

Faster regulation is attractive, but it raises questions about accountability and representation.

The fragility of centre-state trust

India’s federal structure is partly legal, partly emotional. Once trust is eroded, laws alone cannot repair it.

How identity politics and constitutional politics overlap

Territorial claims often outlive the events that created them. Chandigarh’s dispute proves how territory can become central to a community’s emotional and political vocabulary.

What an IAS aspirant should take from this

A future civil servant must look at this moment not with partisanship but with clarity. Three lessons stand out:

1. Policy changes cannot be divorced from regional sensitivities. So, administrative convenience must be balanced with historical context.

2. Every constitutional amendment has layered consequences. Laws that reorganise power structures inevitably reshape political behaviour.

3. Centre-state relations are built on negotiation, not assertion. So, lasting solutions require dialogue that acknowledges emotional and historical stakes.

Chandigarh remains the unfinished conversation

The storm over Article 240 reminds the country that Chandigarh’s story is far from settled. Cities are not just brick and concrete, they carry memory, aspiration and identity. For Punjab, Chandigarh remains a symbol of dignity and historical continuity. For the Centre, it is a strategically important Union Territory whose governance must be streamlined. Between these two visions lies a constitutional debate that will shape India’s federal future.

The 131st Amendment may change how Chandigarh is run on paper, but the real fallout will unfold in politics, public sentiment and the delicate balance of India’s federal fabric. As history shows, when identity and administration collide, the ripples last far longer than the laws that set them off.