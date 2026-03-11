Circum-Pacific Zone (Ring of Fire): Geophysical features, tectonic setting and importance for UPSC GS Paper 1

The Circum-Pacific Zone, popularly known as the Ring of Fire, is the most geodynamically active region on Earth. It is a vast horseshoe-shaped belt encircling the Pacific Ocean, marked by frequent earthquakes, active volcanoes, deep ocean trenches and complex plate boundaries. For a civil services aspirant, this topic is crucial not only for GS Paper 1 (Physical Geography) but also for geography optional, disaster management and even international relations.