Climate action and economic growth are no longer opposites

For decades, one of the biggest misconceptions in public policy was that nations had to choose between protecting the environment and growing the economy. Climate action was viewed as an expensive obligation, something that slowed industrialisation, reduced competitiveness, and constrained development.

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That debate is over. The real question today is not whether economies can afford climate action, but whether they can afford to ignore it.

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Around the world, climate policy has evolved from an environmental agenda into an economic strategy. Nations are no longer competing only on labour costs or natural resources. They are increasingly competing on carbon efficiency, clean technologies, resource productivity, and green innovation.

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Every industrial revolution has been driven by a defining technological shift from steam power and electricity to information technology and artificial intelligence. The next transformation will be driven by sustainability.

Renewable energy, green hydrogen, battery technologies, circular manufacturing, carbon capture, sustainable agriculture, bio-based materials, and climate-resilient infrastructure are no longer niche sectors. According to the International Energy Agency, global investment in clean energy is expected to significantly outpace investment in fossil fuels over the coming decades. This is not philanthropy. It is economics.

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The competitive advantage of going green

Markets themselves are changing. Global corporations increasingly assess suppliers not only on price and quality but also on emissions, water usage, sustainability reporting, and circularity. The European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) has made one reality unmistakably clear: carbon intensity is becoming a trade variable.

Companies in India that invest early in cleaner technologies will not only be compliant but also boost export competitiveness, attract global investment and be part of future supply chains. Sustainability is fast becoming a driver of productivity and long-term resilience.

India's hour India is in a unique position. “As one of the world’s fastest growing economies we need to create jobs, expand manufacturing, increase infrastructure and provide affordable energy. We also have the opportunity to avoid many of the carbon-intensive development pathways taken elsewhere.

Our investments in renewable energy, the National Green Hydrogen Mission, digital public infrastructure, electric mobility and biofuels are proof that economic growth and environmental responsibility go hand in hand. The transition to a low-carbon economy could generate new industries, skilled jobs, energy security and reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels. So climate policy should be seen not as environmental regulation, but as economic modernisation.

Universities need to be the engines of green innovation After more than 50 years in higher education, I believe universities have a bigger role to play in this transition. Climate action cannot be something locked away in the environmental science departments. Engineers need to design energy efficient systems. Chemists have to make sustainable materials. Economists must create new models of green finance. Management schools must prepare responsible business leaders, while law and public policy programmes must respond to emerging climate regulations.

And more important, we need universities that do more than just produce graduates. They need to find solutions, develop safer technologies, and create a culture of research that has societal and industrial impact.

Research and safety can no longer be viewed as separate priorities. Innovation without safety is incomplete, and sustainability without scientific rigour cannot endure. Institutions that integrate research excellence, industrial collaboration, and responsible innovation will determine India's leadership in green manufacturing, advanced materials, process engineering, and the chemical industries of the future.

Innovation will decide the winners

Countries rarely become global leaders by consuming technologies developed elsewhere. They become leaders by creating them.

India must therefore invest more aggressively in fundamental research, clean technology, advanced manufacturing, and university-industry partnerships. Every climate challenge represents an innovation opportunity from affordable battery storage and carbon-neutral cement to sustainable polymers, green chemicals, precision agriculture, and climate-resilient infrastructure. The countries that invent these solutions will also build the industries of tomorrow.

Growth with responsibility

Economic growth remains indispensable for a developing nation like India. It creates employment, reduces poverty, and expands opportunity. But the quality of that growth now matters as much as its pace.

The most successful economies of the coming decades will not necessarily be those that consume the most resources, but those that generate the greatest value with the least environmental cost. This demands a shift from extracting more to using resources more intelligently; from linear production to circular systems; and from viewing sustainability as compliance to recognising it as a source of innovation, competitiveness, and long-term prosperity.

Climate action is no longer a brake on development. It is the foundation of the next phase of industrial growth. The future will belong not to those who choose between growth and sustainability, but to those who recognise that, in the twenty-first century, they have become inseparable.