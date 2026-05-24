Corruption erodes the faith that holds society together
Every examination scandal, every administrative irregularity, every abuse of authority chips away at something far more fragile than public funds: the citizen’s belief that the system works for them
Recent controversies across institutions and states have once again raised questions about ethics in public life. The alleged land compensation irregularities involving a Punjab SDM, conflict of interest concerns in the Madhya Pradesh “like-minded officers” land deal, the Delhi anti-narcotics unit extortion case, the NEET-UG paper leak investigation and the Lucknow University case involving a professor arrested for demanding favours in exchange for leaked papers may appear unrelated. Yet they point to a wider pattern: ethical failures today extend well beyond conventional bribery into conflict of interest, abuse of authority, institutional compromise and the misuse of public trust.