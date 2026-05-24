Corruption erodes the faith that holds society together

Recent controversies across institutions and states have once again raised questions about ethics in public life. The alleged land compensation irregularities involving a Punjab SDM, conflict of interest concerns in the Madhya Pradesh “like-minded officers” land deal, the Delhi anti-narcotics unit extortion case, the NEET-UG paper leak investigation and the Lucknow University case involving a professor arrested for demanding favours in exchange for leaked papers may appear unrelated. Yet they point to a wider pattern: ethical failures today extend well beyond conventional bribery into conflict of interest, abuse of authority, institutional compromise and the misuse of public trust.