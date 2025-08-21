DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / UPSC / Cricket meets rugby: Bronco Test challenges Indian players

Cricket meets rugby: Bronco Test challenges Indian players

Explainer
article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:44 PM Aug 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced the Bronco Test, a rugby-centric fitness assessment, to evaluate Indian cricketers’ endurance, speed and stamina. This test is designed to complement existing fitness evaluations like the Yo-Yo Test and 2-km run.

What is the Bronco Test?

The Bronco Test is a rugby-origin fitness test designed to assess aerobic endurance, stamina and recovery capacity.
In this test, players repeatedly run shuttles of 20m, 40m and 60m for a total distance of 1,200 metres.
It is a time-based test — athletes must complete the distance under a stipulated time (for elite players, around 5 minutes is considered very good).
It measures:
  • Aerobic capacity (VO₂ max)
  • Speed endurance
  • Ability to sustain intensity under fatigue

Why introduced by BCCI?

Indian cricket earlier relied mainly on the Yo-Yo test and 2-km time trials.
The Bronco test is thought to be more game-relevant, since cricket demands short sprints, quick recoveries and repeated efforts, similar to rugby movements.
Helps coaches and trainers assess whether a player is fit enough to withstand long matches (Tests, ODIs, T20s).
Other fitness tests in Indian cricket:
1. Yo-Yo Test
  • Adopted by BCCI from global football and hockey practices.
  • Involves running 20m shuttles at increasing speeds dictated by audio beeps.
  • Players must reach the line before the beep; if they miss twice, the test ends.
  • Measures aerobic endurance and recovery capacity.
  • Passing standard for Team India was set around 16.1-16.5 score.
  • Notable: Some big players (e.g., Yuvraj Singh, Ambati Rayudu) once struggled to clear it.
2. 2-km Time Trial Test
  • Introduced later as a simpler alternative.
  • Cricketers run 2 km on track within a set time:
  • Around 8 minutes 15 seconds for batsmen/spinners
  • 8 minutes 30 seconds for fast bowlers
  • Criticised for not fully replicating cricket-specific physical demands.
3. Skinfold Test (Body fat percentage)
  • Conducted with calipers at multiple body sites.
  • Assesses body fat composition (fitness & athletic conditioning).

Comparison of fitness tests

Test
Origin
Focus
Pros
Limitations
Yo-Yo Test
Football/Hockey
Aerobic endurance, recovery
Standardized, simple
Less cricket-specific
2-km Trial
Athletics
General stamina
Easy, clear benchmarks
Doesn’t mimic cricket demands
Bronco Test
Rugby
Endurance + repeat sprints
Closer to cricket
More physically taxing
Skinfold Test
Sports science
Body fat %
Tracks body composition
Doesn’t test stamina

UPSC-relevant angle

Sports science in India: Adoption of international methods (Yo-Yo, Bronco) reflects India’s integration with global sports fitness standards.
Policy importance: BCCI’s emphasis on fitness aligns with “Fit India Movement” (Govt. of India initiative, 2019).
Comparative GK: UPSC may ask:
  • What is the Bronco Test?
  • Difference between Yo-Yo and Bronco Test?
  • Why is fitness testing important in team sports?
In short: The Bronco Test, introduced by BCCI, is a rugby-based endurance test of repeated sprints (20m, 40m, 60m), replacing the Yo-Yo test as a more cricket-relevant measure of aerobic capacity and stamina. Earlier, Yo-Yo and 2-km trial tests were standard, focusing on endurance but with less direct relation to cricket’s physical demands.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts