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Home / UPSC / Critical Minerals for UPSC Mains

Critical Minerals for UPSC Mains

 What to study, what to skip and how to build the topic

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Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:16 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Five years ago, critical minerals were a footnote in mining policy. Today they sit at the crossing point of energy transition, defense manufacturing and great-power rivalry, and the UPSC has noticed. Most aspirants still prepare this topic the wrong way round, memorising mineral names instead of building an argument about why India is exposed and what it's doing about it. Here's what actually deserves your time.

Why this matters for your papers

GS-III is home base for this topic: mineral security, industrialisation, energy transition, national security. GS-II picks it up through institutional response and partnerships like the Quad and the Mineral Security Partnership. GS-I gets resource geography and shifting industrial patterns. In the Essay paper it works as an example for strategic autonomy or the tension between development and sustainability. One topic, four exits.

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The numbers that actually matter

Skip the urge to memorise every figure floating around this topic. These are the ones worth carrying into the exam hall.

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MetricFigureWhy it matters
Critical minerals identified (2023)30 total; 24 under MMDR Act, Part DGives the Centre exclusive auction authority over these blocks
NCMM outlayRs 16,300 cr (Cabinet-approved); Rs 34,300 cr full programme, FY25–FY31Shows the scale and time horizon of India's response
Exploration target under NCMM1,200 projects; 15+ minerals for domestic productionThe mission's real deliverable, not just a funding headline
China's global rare-earth processing shareRs 90%The single most useful geopolitical fact on this topic
India's rare-earth magnet imports from China (FY25)Rs 93%Explains why the April 2025 export curbs hit India directly
Overseas mining assets targeted (KABIL and others)50Shows diversification isn't purely domestic

 

Two more figures are worth knowing if you want depth without overload: a Takshashila Institution study found India's China-dependency crosses 80% for both bismuth and lithium, and China expanded its rare-earth export controls twice in 2025 first in April, then again in October, adding elements like holmium and europium to the restricted list.

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What exactly should you study

Treat the topic as eight linked pieces, not eight separate ones:

  • Nail the definition first: mineral counts as "critical" because of economic importance combined with supply risk, not because of its chemistry.
  • On India's resource position, the point worth remembering is why 24 minerals were carved out for central auction control. You don't need all 30 names memorised to make that argument.
  • Keep the economic angle tight: EVs, batteries, semiconductors, defense electronics and renewable energy hardware all draw on the same narrow set of inputs, so one line per sector is enough.
  • Geopolitics is where most answers fall flat. China's processing dominance matters less on its own than what it does to India's actual supply position, so build the two together.
  • Know India's policy response in outline rather than in detail: the NCMM, KABIL's overseas push, and the rare-earth processing corridors from the 2026-27 Budget.
  • Don't skip the environmental and social side. Land, water, tribal rights and the trade-offs around mining sites come up often and get ignored just as often.
  • Circular economy has become a Mains favourite lately, because recycling, urban mining and recovery from tailings let an answer connect mineral security with sustainability in one move.
  • Every way-forward section should respond directly to the vulnerabilities named earlier in the answer, not read as a generic list: diversify sources, build processing capacity, scale recycling, and deepen partnerships.

What to read, and what to pull from it

SourceWhat to extract
Ministry of Mines' NCMM noteObjectives, timeline, targets — skip the institutional flowchart
Economic Survey (relevant chapter)How government frames India's import dependence
One IEA critical-minerals briefA single strong processing-concentration statistic
One serious international sourceChina's export-control timeline, for context beyond Indian coverage

For current affairs, track only four kinds of news:

  • New Chinese export restrictions
  • India's overseas mineral deals
  • Budget announcements on processing corridors
  • Major domestic exploration or auction results

Company-level updates and routine MoUs aren't worth your attention.

Turning this into a Mains answer

A likely question: "Critical minerals are emerging as a new dimension of economic and strategic security. Discuss the challenges India faces in ensuring mineral security and suggest measures to build resilient supply chains."

The framework above maps onto the answer almost directly:

Final takeaway

Scoring well on this topic has less to do with reciting all thirty mineral names and more to do with explaining, in four sentences, why a 93% import dependence on one country for a defense-critical input counts as a national security problem, and what India is doing about it.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi

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