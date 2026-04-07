Cultural nationalism and pluralism: Can India be both?
As debates over identity and belonging grow louder, understanding the fine line between cultural pride and cultural exclusion is essential
India is a country where a temple, a mosque, a church and a gurdwara can stand on the same street, and often do. Yet, in recent years, questions around who “truly” belongs to India, what constitutes “Indian culture” and whether minorities must assimilate into a dominant cultural identity have moved from academic debates into everyday politics.