Current Affairs dimension in ‘Public Administration’ optional

‘How you start is important, very important, but in the end it is how you finish that counts’.-BC Forbes

A messy start does not mean you will fail; how you finish determines your true outcome. Successful Civil Services aspirants are often known for their perseverance & patience skills when going gets tough and "save the best for last". A week long grueling civil services mains examination concludes with optional subject papers (Two subjective papers each of three hours duration carrying 250 marks each in a single day). If you excel in your optional subject, the dream of getting an elusive interview call to Dholpur house becomes more realistic. Despite physical & mental exhaustion, tempting you to coast or disengage, your inner urge will trigger an adrenaline rush to finish the final frontier to the best of your capabilities (a memory that will stay etched irrespective of the result).

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‘Public Administration’ continues to be among the most popular optional subjects chosen by UPSC aspirants over the years due to its practical relevance in effective governance (The quintessential operational backbone that translates public policies & laws into tangible actions), easy to comprehend-revise dimension, overlapping with General Studies themes (GS Mains Paper 2 & 4) & decent success ratio (8% as per latest trends). While Paper 1 has conventional themes revolving around administrative thought & behavior (Scientific management of Taylor, Weberian bureaucracy, Maslow hierarchy of needs etc), Paper 2 is more dynamic in nature & has some questions carved out of current affairs debatable topics which not only tests aspirants grasp over the core subject but its real world implementation.

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This year’s Public Administration optional subject was on expected lines sticking to prescribed UPSC syllabus & paper 2 had few questions from reforms & governance initiatives debated in mainstream media, aspirants investing in current affairs preparation from traditional newspaper medium got rich dividends. Incorporating quote unquote, relevant data statistics, authentic reports & contemporary examples makes your answer stand out from the crowd. Aspirants should try to weave recent government initiatives into administrative concepts to reflect their understanding of the subject.

Key themes from Current Affairs asked in Public Administration optional paper 2026:

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Theme 1: Competitive Federalism tendency towards parochialism

Niti Aayog ambitious endeavor “Competitive federalism” is a governance system where states are encouraged to compete with each other (Horizontal e.g. Punjab vs Haryana) and the central government (Vertical e.g. Tamil Nadu vs Centre) in a healthy way to attract investments, improve public services, & boost growth. It has evolved into a pivotal concept in India's good governance landscape, influencing intergovernmental relations, resource allocation & policy-implementation. However, leaders doling out populist handouts (subsidies, freebies, cash transfers) for electoral benefits instead of long term development & administrative efficiency is a threat to Cooperative federalism (Race to bottom).

Theme 2: Lateral entry in Government

A reform recommended by second Administrative Reforms Commissions in 2005, ‘Lateral entry’ is the hiring of private sector experts, academics, and professionals directly into mid- and senior-level government posts—such as Joint Secretary, Director, or Deputy Secretary—bypassing traditional UPSC competitive exams for short tenure of 3-5 years. Reform introduced in 2018 formally recommended to recruit specialists (fill skill gaps in governance) is often criticized for bypassing constitutional reservation rules & unrequited hurdle in promotion for merit based officers selected through competition (hierarchical divide may hinder collaborative governance). New-age professional expertise from diverse backgrounds can bring innovative solutions to governmental processes ultimately benefiting policy implementation (Inclusive merit based transparent approach could be transformative for nation).

Theme 3: Ethical & Privacy issues in use of AI by police

Police forces are adopting Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) and automated public cameras (Smart detection) at protest hotspots and crowded areas in metropolitan cities. This creates risks of constant tracking, over policed neighborhoods and a chilling effect on free speech (Mass surveillance by state). Though technology is a boon to combat sophisticated cybercrimes and reduce administrative burden still algorithmic biases amplifying demographic biases remain a matter of concern. Reforms must implement privacy-by-design standards, transparent algorithmic audits, and elucidate legal limits to prevent biased profiling.

Theme 4: Role of Ease of living index in urban planning

The Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) ‘Global Liveability Index 2026’ evaluates & compares living conditions across major global cities (Delhi was ranked 120 out of 173 cities). It assesses how effectively urban systems provide stability, healthcare, culture, environment, education, and infrastructure. Severe air pollution, inadequate waste management, slum expansion, urban flooding during monsoons & unaffordable housing expose infrastructural gaps in urban planning & helps in data driven approach to meet challenges.

Public administration has served as the backbone of effective governance in modern democracies, having theoretical expertise over the subject via optional medium is worth exploring for serious aspirants who wish to serve the nation in letter & spirit. Ramsey McDonald had rightly emphasized-“The Office of DM is like a tortoise on the back of which lies the giant elephant of Indian Administration.”

The writer is Academic Director, Vivek IAS Career Academy