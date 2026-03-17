DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Home / UPSC / Cybersecurity challenges in India: Preparedness, policy gaps and the road ahead
PREMIUM

Cybersecurity challenges in India: Preparedness, policy gaps and the road ahead

With rising cyberattacks targeting government systems, businesses and citizens, India’s cybersecurity ecosystem faces serious preparedness and policy challenges. Strengthening digital defence is now crucial for national security and economic stability

article_Author
Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:04 AM Mar 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
AI generated illustration

India’s rapid digital transformation has connected millions of citizens, businesses and government services to the internet. Initiatives like Digital India, online banking, digital payments and e-governance platforms have significantly expanded the country’s digital footprint. However, this rapid expansion has also exposed the country to a wide range of cyber threats.

Unlock Premium Insights in This Article

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts