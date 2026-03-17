Cybersecurity challenges in India: Preparedness, policy gaps and the road ahead
With rising cyberattacks targeting government systems, businesses and citizens, India’s cybersecurity ecosystem faces serious preparedness and policy challenges. Strengthening digital defence is now crucial for national security and economic stability
India’s rapid digital transformation has connected millions of citizens, businesses and government services to the internet. Initiatives like Digital India, online banking, digital payments and e-governance platforms have significantly expanded the country’s digital footprint. However, this rapid expansion has also exposed the country to a wide range of cyber threats.