Daily Quiz- 408

Q1. Which of the following factors makes the Himalayan region highly vulnerable to disasters?

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A. Stable geological structure

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B. Young fold mountains

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C. Low rainfall variability

D. Absence of glaciers

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Q2. Glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) are primarily caused by:

A. Earthquakes alone

B. Sudden release of water from glacial lakes

C. Ocean tides

D. Volcanic eruptions

Q3. Which of the following is NOT a feature of climate-resilient infrastructure?

A. Risk-sensitive planning

B. Ignoring environmental impact assessments

C. Use of eco-friendly engineering

D. Disaster preparedness systems

Q4. The term ‘Third Pole’ refers to:

A. Arctic region

B. Antarctic region

C. Himalayan region

D. Sahara Desert

Q5. Which of the following measures helps reduce landslide risks in the Himalayas?

A. Deforestation

B. Unplanned urbanization

C. Slope stabilization techniques

D. River diversion

Answers with explanation

1. Answer: B

The Himalayas are young fold mountains, making them geologically unstable and prone to landslides and earthquakes.

2. Answer: B

GLOFs occur when glacial lakes burst due to pressure build-up or melting, releasing massive water suddenly.

3. Answer: B

Ignoring environmental impact assessments goes against the principles of climate-resilient infrastructure.

4. Answer: C

The Himalayas are called the “Third Pole” due to their large ice reserves after the polar regions.

5. Answer: C

Slope stabilisation techniques help prevent soil erosion and landslides in mountainous terrain.