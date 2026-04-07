Daughters of a lesser God: Why prosperity fails to fix Punjab & Haryana’s gender crisis

Patriarchy remains the least noticed yet most consequential structure of social inequality in India. Nowhere is this paradox more starkly visible than in Punjab and Haryana — long celebrated as the pillars of India’s agricultural success. Despite relatively high incomes, superior infrastructure and an early demographic transition, both states continue to register a severe deficit of women. According to Census 2011, Punjab’s sex ratio stands at 846 women per 1,000 men and Haryana’s at just 834, both far below India’s national average of 918. This troubling coexistence of economic prosperity and entrenched gender bias underscores a fundamental development failure: growth, without social reform, does not guarantee equality.

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Demographic trends: A slowly shifting but still skewed picture

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The scale of distortion becomes clearer through long-term demographic data. Census 2001 recorded some of the country’s most adverse sex ratios — Punjab at 798 and Haryana at 819. While Census 2011 showed marginal improvement, both states remain well below the natural benchmark. Child sex ratio and birth sex ratio data from NFHS-5 paint a similarly concerning picture, with birth ratios hovering between 890 and 905 — still significantly skewed.

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Fertility rates have also declined sharply. Punjab’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has fallen to approximately 1.6, while Haryana’s stands near 2.0 — close to replacement level but continuing to decline. Crucially, this fertility transition has not moderated son preference; it has intensified it. Smaller desired family sizes increase pressure on couples to ensure at least one male child, compressing discrimination into fewer births rather than eliminating it.

Why gender imbalance matters: Social, economic & human costs

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Sex ratio imbalance is not merely a demographic statistic — it is a critical indicator of women’s status, social equity and long-term development sustainability. A skewed gender ratio signals systemic denial of women’s right to health, education and economic participation. It undermines inclusive growth and erodes human capital.

The real-world consequences are already unfolding. A shortage of women has driven delayed marriages, rising rates of bachelorhood among men and a surge in inter-state marriages — often involving women migrating from economically weaker regions with limited autonomy and social support. In the most affected districts, exploitative practices, including bride trafficking, coercive marriages and instances of fraternal polyandry, have emerged, reflecting acute demographic stress. Beyond individual suffering, these distortions destabilise family systems, skew population structures and generate long-term social instability.

Patriarchy, land & economics of son preference

The roots of this crisis lie in a deeply entrenched patriarchal value system, shaped and sustained by agrarian institutions. In both states, land ownership, lineage and family identity remain historically tied to male heirs. Sons are preferred for inheritance, labour and old-age security. Daughters, by contrast, are frequently perceived as financial liabilities — a perception reinforced by the continued prevalence of dowry practices despite their legal prohibition.

Over time, however, the form of discrimination has evolved. Overt practices such as female infanticide have largely given way to technologically mediated sex selection. Widespread access to prenatal diagnostic technologies has enabled families to act on long-standing son preference before birth. Paradoxically, rising incomes have accelerated this shift by improving access to such technologies, while weak regulatory enforcement has allowed the practice to persist unchecked.

Urbanisation & regional variation: Prosperity without parity

Urbanisation has yielded mixed results on gender equity. Urban areas in both states tend to show marginally better overall indicators, driven by improved healthcare access and higher female literacy rates. Yet birth sex ratios in cities often remain skewed — a consequence of easier access to sex-selective technologies in more affluent, urban settings.

Rural areas continue to exhibit stronger patriarchal norms, though rising rural incomes have enabled similar discriminatory practices to flourish there too. The urban-rural divide on this issue is therefore one of degree, not of kind.

Regional patterns further reinforce the structural nature of the problem. In Punjab, districts such as Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Fatehgarh Sahib have historically reported adverse sex ratios despite significant economic advancement. In Haryana, Jhajjar, Mahendragarh and Bhiwani have recorded some of the most severe imbalances in the country. Prosperity, the data consistently shows, is no guarantee of gender equity.

Policy responses: Necessary but insufficient

India’s policy response has combined legal enforcement with targeted welfare schemes. The flagship Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (Save the Daughter, Educate the Daughter) initiative, launched specifically in response to Haryana’s alarming child sex ratio, has raised public awareness and shown some localised improvement. Regulatory frameworks governing the use of prenatal diagnostic technologies aim to prevent misuse, though enforcement remains inconsistent.

Structural barriers, however, continue to blunt policy effectiveness. Women’s workforce participation in both states remains among the lowest in the country, reinforcing perceptions of economic dependency. Legal rights to inheritance and property, though enshrined in statute, are frequently unrealised in practice. Weak social security systems sustain the financial logic of son preference by leaving elderly parents dependent on male children for support.

The path forward: From policy to transformation

Reversing this deeply embedded crisis demands more than incremental policy adjustment — it requires sustained, multi-generational social transformation. Key priorities include: rigorous enforcement of sex-selection laws; effective implementation of women’s inheritance and property rights; expansion of economic opportunities and workforce participation for women; and strengthening universal social security to reduce son-dependent old-age support systems.

Greater representation of women in elected bodies and public institutions can drive gender-sensitive policymaking and ensure corrective demographic measures remain on the political agenda. Community-led norm change initiatives, combined with an education system that moves beyond functional literacy to embed gender equity and value-based learning, are equally critical.

Punjab and Haryana’s experience delivers a sobering lesson for development discourse globally: economic growth, in the absence of social reform, can coexist with — and in some cases actively reinforce — gender inequality. The challenge ahead is not simply to improve a demographic ratio, but to build societies in which daughters and sons are valued equally — in law, in culture and in everyday life. That transformation is neither quick nor easy, but it is the only one that counts.

UPSC Mains relevance

GS Paper 1 & 2: Gender imbalance in prosperous regions reflects deeper socio-cultural distortions rather than economic deprivation. Critically examine.

The writer is a Chandigarh-based freelance writer and UPSC mentor