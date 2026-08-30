Deciphering Science-tech themes of UPSC Mains 2026

Teacher’s Day is just around the corner, but this year's 'favorite teacher’ tag is competed fiercely by tech innovation which is gradually trying to emulate the traditional role of friend, philosopher & guide to students. Generative AI models have overshadowed even Google to solve most complex analytical problems, handling inquisitive queries, preparing presentations/homework assignments all in a matter of few seconds. But a mentor is someone who not only guides you in academic journey in classrooms but brings out the best version of you to excel in all domains of life. From time immemorial Guru-shishya parampara has stood the test of time, only time will tell how long the AI phase will bloom.

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Science & technology is a ‘Sword of Damocles’ if not regulated but a ‘necessary evil’ for achieving socio-economic goals of a welfare state. Hence, UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam constantly tests aptitude of aspirants towards emerging science tech breakthroughs, their major applications & their societal ramifications. ‘Indigenization of technology’ theme from the syllabus has dominated a share of questions so far. Any technology which is dominating headlines of the editorial section of a newspaper for all the right or wrong reasons can become a potential theme for mains question (Emphasis is more on Dual use technologies).

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4 Dynamic Themes from Science-technology asked in UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination 2026

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Theme 1: Role of Fast Breedor Reactor in Clean energy

Difference between thermal nuclear reactor & fast breedor reactor (Fuel, moderator, energy units, examples can be quoted), term ‘criticality’ (self-sustaining fission chain reaction) & implications for clean energy future (India’s ambitious INDC pledges/Paris agreement commitments, Viksit bharat 2047 vow, net zero target) were asked. Question was on expected lines & predictable as India's first indigenously developed Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, achieved its first criticality on April 6, 2026, marking the official launch of the second stage of India's three-stage nuclear power program.

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Theme 2: Significance of ‘Mission Drishti’

‘Mission Drishti’ is the world's first OptoSAR satellite (Global milestone) and India's largest privately developed Earth observation satellite, built by the Bengaluru-based space startup GalaxEye (Privatization of Space sector reform). Traditional optical satellites cannot see through clouds or at night, a major issue for tropical countries like India; Drishti’s Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) sensors penetrate clouds while the optical sensors provide intuitive clarity, offering all-weather, day-and-night imaging (Critical for defence surveillance & disaster management).

Theme 3: Role of Biotechnology in helping farmers in processing their perishable crops

Biotechnology is enabling farmers to process & manage perishable crops by extending shelf life (Controlling ripening hormone ethylene), reducing post-harvest losses, and improving processing efficiency (Role of Cellulase & Pectinase in juice extraction). Genetically modified & Gene edited crops are more resistant to adverse climatic conditions (drought resistance), have in-built pest resistance which quintessentially reduce the environmental impact of farming. Increasing shelf life not only avoids wastage but gives opportunity to reach better markets (Export potential).

Theme 4: Scope & challenges associated with Agentic Artificial Intelligence systems

Unlike traditional generative AI that simply responds to a prompt with text or images, Agentic AI is an autonomous artificial intelligence system that independently plans, decides, and executes multi-step tasks to reach a specific goal with minimal human supervision (Ex planning a entire vacation, creating a website, disease diagnosis/drug discovery). The emerging technology presents the same high-stakes data quality (AI hallucinations), governance (accountability), and cyber security challenges/ethical dilemmas as conventional AI. Agentic AI can catalyze the pace of innovation but requires substantial computing resources.

Apart from these four interesting themes in GS Paper 3 carrying a weight age of 50 marks, there was one more question in GS Paper 1 which required command over space satellites working- ‘Analyze the role of satellite-based technologies in achieving climate-smart agriculture and food security in India’. Undoubtedly, Remote sensing satellites especially meteorological satellites (e.g. Kalpana, Resourcesat, Cartosat) , Geographic Information Systems (GIS) mapping have laid the foundation for precision agriculture & acted as a force multiplier for Climate-Smart Agriculture.

Aspirants should be tech savvy to adapt to changing dynamics of exams, use AI as a supporting tool but over delegation & blind reliance could be catastrophic in the long run. Lastly, don’t forget to express your gratitude to your favorite mentor this teacher’s day albeit Generative AI quote or customary picture (Mentor-student bond is precious, create meaningful memory for life)!

“A mentor is someone who sees more talent & ability within you than you see in yourself, and helps bring it out of you”.-Bob Proctor

The writer is Academic Director, Vivek IAS Career Academy