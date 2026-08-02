Decoding the 7 pillars of Science & Tech for UPSC 2027

Ever since the Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Policy 2013 declared the years 2010 to 2020 as the "Decade of Innovation" to build a knowledge-based economy, there has been gradual increase in questions from Science-tech section in UPSC Prelims as well as mains stage (GS Mains Paper 3). Administrators of 21st century should know not only the art of administration but also science of administration to make the lofty ideal of the Viksit Bharat Vision of 2047 a reality. In fact, developing a scientific temper, humanism & the spirit of inquiry is Fundamental Duty enshrined for every citizen of India under Article 51A(h) of the Constitution. Science & Technology is an indispensable tool for rapid socio-economic development for any developing nation. A tech savvy administrator can transform lives of millions by using technological solutions to agrarian, educational, health & socio-economic problems plaguing the society.

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The shifting UPSC trends & resource challenge

In the last UPSC Civil Services Prelims (UPSC CSE 2026), 18 questions were directly framed from the Science & technology section, much more than conventional core sections like polity & geography combined. What makes Science & technology preparation unique from other sections of General Studies is its dynamic nature & focus on relevance of emerging technologies in everyday life. There is no standard text book for a given section, only a few chapters on biotechnology & life sciences can be prepared from +2 NCERTs. Only reliable source to prepare for this section is the Press Information Bureau (PIB) or any English leading newspaper for one year. Apart from discipline, hard-work, it’s important to develop a knack of filtering out the right themes from the newspaper for examination. Emphasis is primarily on holistic applications of emerging technology & controversies associated with it.

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A roadmap for beginners: Syllabus to strategy

For beginners, going through the mains syllabus is mandatory to understand the examiner's mindset. UPSC syllabus has clearly emphasized contributions & achievements of Indians in science-tech field, indigenization of technology, applications & effect of various technologies in everyday life as core themes to be prepared exhaustively. Once you have acclimatized to the syllabus, scroll through last five years' question papers to identify themes which are more frequently asked & format of questions. If you are weak in the science section, taking professional guidance from a civil services exam mentor is advisable to streamline one’s preparation. Once a strong foundation is built of core themes, updating current affairs from the newspaper becomes a cakewalk.

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Here’s the list of seven core pillars of Science-tech which one can prepare directly from newspaper on weekly basis to get edge in competition:

Defence updates: Missiles test fired or exported (e.g. Agni or BrahMos), Aircrafts acquired or Interceptor systems in news (e.g. Rafale, Tejas, S-400 triumf) & Naval ships guarding our coastal assets (e.g. INS Vikrant, INS Arihant) are examiner’s favorite themes from given section Space milestones: ISRO’s outer planetary missions like Chandrayaan/Gaganyaan/Shurayaan & applications of various satellites (Remote sensing, Telecommunication, Navigation), launch vehicles (PSLV, GSLV, SSLV) are often considered scoring topics in science-tech puzzle Nuclear Energy Debate: Aspirants are expected to differentiate fission & fusion processes, understand pros & cons of nuclear energy, use of radioisotopes & small modular reactors. Since nuclear energy is dual use technology, ongoing controversies like enrichment of uranium (e.g. Iran issue), Hydrogen bomb testing & nuclear non-proliferation treaty cannot be skipped despite being little technical to comfort. Biotechnology advancements: Preparing applications & controversies related to genetically modified crops, stem cells, cloning, gene editing experiments, surrogacy, and vaccination can give rich dividends in mains stage Scope of Robotics & Artificial Intelligence: Transformative disruptive models are fueling next generation innovations & emerging challenges in adopting such technologies should be prepared objectively. Vyomitra, Bandicoot, Sophia, Generative AI etc made headlines in all leading newspapers. Leaps inSupercomputers & Quantum Technology: Quest to develop fastest processing machine (ExaFLOPS Supercomputers) & exhibit Quantum supremacy is still being competed aggressively by tech giants. India’s humble initiatives & policies (e.g. Quest, National Supercomputing Mission) in a given field are low hanging fruits for exams. Medicine & Health Issues: Disease in news is a tried & tested topic which often appears quite regularly in prelims. Etiology, path physiology, diagnosis, treatment/vaccination & government initiatives to tackle diseases (e.g. Tuberculosis, Hepatitis, Dengue etc) should be tracked religiously over the year.

Just like the Saptarishi star—symbolise the seven great celestial sages who preserve cosmic order, guide spiritual wisdom, and anchor ancient Vedic astronomy. Above mentioned seven pillars will enlighten the treacherous path of the tricky science & technology section! Concluding the given article with an inspiring quote from Henry David Thoreau-“Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined.”

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The writer is Academic Director, Vivek IAS Career Academy