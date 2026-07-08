Define your 'why': Fueling the passion for Civil Services

Of all the qualities that a potentially successful candidate must possess in order to trounce the competition and wade through the maze of competitions in India, a resilient mindset is of paramount importance.

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Hordes of students spend years essaying competitive examinations, only to discover that they have fallen short in the ultimate analysis. The levels of sheer hard work that they manage to put in, though of varying degrees, simply does not yield commensurate results.

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The IAS maze: Why hard work alone fails

The mindset that they essentially need is often lacking and this becomes the single most important hurdle that they sadly fail to overcome.

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Here are some ways for students to strengthen their resolve, their determination and their overall attitude towards their competitive journeys. These simple yet impactful steps are bound to propel them mightily forward in their quest for succeeding in a blaze of glory, when the day of reckoning comes!

Firstly, these aspiring candidates need to be passionately involved with the search for their goal. If they are half-hearted, or are iffy about whether they really want to give it their all, then they are bound to fall short. They need to ask themselves probing questions, before they begin their grueling preparation for a tough competition. 'Am I really passionate about this goal?'

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Positivity under pressure: Ditching the self-doubt

Secondly, they must adopt a cheerful, positive approach to life itself. Grumpy cry- babies will never succeed in winning the toughest battles. A certain amount of peppiness and a never-say-die approach will always yield results in the right direction. Those who are prone to self-doubt and bouts of moodiness, should attempt to improve their mindsets gradually, through will power and also being in the right company, as far as possible.

Quality study over 14-hour burnouts

Thirdly, a balanced schedule will always yield better results. Those who ignore adequate amounts of sleep and physical exercise outdoors, are not going to be able to maximise their output. What is the point of studying for 14 hours a day, if the output is actually not even worth half the time spent? By pacing themselves strategically, by keeping the mind fresh, and even by studying for fewer hours but enhancing the quality of their study time, candidates are bound to perform much better.

Recharge your focus: Use creativity to beat UPSC fatigue

Fourthly, finding time for a creative pursuit, even in the midst of their competition preparation phase, would enhance their inspiration levels and also their effectiveness. Music, fine art, poetry, cooking et al, anything that elevates the mood and makes human beings love life itself, would enable candidates to do better. This might sound like a dreamy idea for candidates, one that most mentors would not advocate. But I have noticed first hand, the significant levels by which candidates have improved their performances, by adopting a creatively constructive attitude, than by being hugely bogged down by the volume of work at hand.

Bureaucrat blueprint: Drawing inspiration from real-life heroes

And lastly, inspirational sojourns which include watching films like Sam Bahadur and reading autobiographies of great sportspersons like Usian Bolt, can majorly shift the mindset of a young student from being overly pessimistic and negative to being quite motivated and inspired. Even podcasts, which are inspirational and knowledge enhancing at the same time, can enhance the prospects of a candidate in his or her competitive campaign.

Overall, a mindset that is not static, routinised or dormant, but one which is inspired, multidimensional and balanced, would surely ensure success to a youngster who is looking forward to making a mark. After all, as I mentioned in my book, 'Finding Success Within', "Life is not about marks, but about making a mark!'

The writer is Former IAS Officer, Author and Motivational Speaker vivek.atray@gmail.com