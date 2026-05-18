Demographic winter: When falling birth rates become a global challenge
Ageing societies, shrinking workforces and economic uncertainty are forcing nations to rethink growth, welfare and human development
For decades, the world feared overpopulation. Governments worried about food shortages, unemployment and pressure on resources caused by rapidly rising populations. However, in the 21st century, many countries are confronting the opposite challenge — declining birth rates and ageing populations. This phenomenon is often described as “demographic winter”.