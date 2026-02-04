DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Home / UPSC / Dharti Aba: The prophet of the Ulgulan
PREMIUM

Dharti Aba: The prophet of the Ulgulan

​Slice of History: Birsa Munda and the great tribal uprising against colonial exploitation

article_Author
Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM Feb 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju pays tribute to the tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda during the inauguration of All India Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram Tribal Research and Training Centre, Bhagwan Birsa Munda Bhawan, in New Delhi. File

​In the late 19th century, in the dense forests and rolling hills of the Chotanagpur plateau, a young man named Birsa Munda rose from poverty to become a symbol of fierce resistance against the combined forces of British colonial rule, local landlords and intrusive missionaries. Known affectionately as “Dharti Aba” (Father of the Earth), Birsa Munda galvanised his people, not just for political freedom, but for the restoration of their ancient way of life. The movement he led, the Ulgulan or the Great Tumult, remains one of the most significant tribal revolts in Indian history.

Unlock Premium Insights in This Article

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts