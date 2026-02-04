Dharti Aba: The prophet of the Ulgulan

​In the late 19th century, in the dense forests and rolling hills of the Chotanagpur plateau, a young man named Birsa Munda rose from poverty to become a symbol of fierce resistance against the combined forces of British colonial rule, local landlords and intrusive missionaries. Known affectionately as “Dharti Aba” (Father of the Earth), Birsa Munda galvanised his people, not just for political freedom, but for the restoration of their ancient way of life. The movement he led, the Ulgulan or the Great Tumult, remains one of the most significant tribal revolts in Indian history.