Disaster management in India: From reactive relief to proactive resilience

India is among the most disaster-prone countries in the world. Earthquakes, floods, cyclones, landslides, droughts and heatwaves regularly affect millions of people. Nearly 60% of the country is vulnerable to earthquakes, about 12% of land is flood-prone and thousands of kilometres of coastline face cyclonic threats. For decades, disaster management in India largely focused on reactive relief measures, rescuing victims, providing compensation and rebuilding infrastructure after disasters struck.