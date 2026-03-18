Emerging technologies and internal security: AI, drones and deepfakes as new-age threats
From artificial intelligence to weaponised drones and deepfake propaganda, emerging technologies are reshaping the nature of internal security challenges across the world
Technological progress has transformed societies, economies and governance. However, the same innovations that bring convenience and efficiency also introduce new risks. Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), drones and deepfakes are increasingly becoming tools for criminal networks, terrorist organisations and hostile actors.