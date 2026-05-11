Emotional intelligence: The hidden leadership skill that makes governments work
Why bureaucrats who master their emotions govern better, build trust and deliver results where institutions routinely fail
Emotional intelligence (EI), popularised by psychologist Daniel Goleman in 1995, is the ability to perceive, understand, manage and effectively use emotions, both your own and those of others. Goleman identified five core components: self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy and social skills.