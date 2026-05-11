icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Home / UPSC / Emotional intelligence: The hidden leadership skill that makes governments work
PREMIUM

Emotional intelligence: The hidden leadership skill that makes governments work

Why bureaucrats who master their emotions govern better, build trust and deliver results where institutions routinely fail

article_Author
Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM May 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
framework diagram chart infographic banner with icon vector has empathy, motivation, social skills, self regulation and self awareness. Emotion.

Emotional intelligence (EI), popularised by psychologist Daniel Goleman in 1995, is the ability to perceive, understand, manage and effectively use emotions, both your own and those of others. Goleman identified five core components: self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy and social skills.

Unlock Premium Insights in This Article

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts