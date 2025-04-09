Exam Mentor Debate

DT
Are you able to frame a logical argument on a topical issue substantiated by facts and figures?
Tribune News Service
Apr 09, 2025
Reshaping global economic landscape?

Trump’s Tariff Gamble: Economic boom or global trade war?

President Donald Trump has introduced sweeping tariffs on nearly all US imports, aiming to reshape the global economic landscape. These include a standard 10% duty on imports, with even higher tariffs applied in retaliation against other nations.

Trump argues that the current global trade system exploits the US, and believes these aggressive measures will revive domestic industries and bring back jobs to America’s heartland.

However, the move has sparked global concern. Countries like China have responded with retaliatory tariffs, triggering stock market selloffs and heightening fears of a global recession.

While Trump remains confident that his policies will spark an economic boom, critics warn they may instead ignite a damaging global trade war.

Send your response in 200 words at colleges@tribunemail.com

