Exam Mentor Debate

Reshaping global economic landscape?

Trump’s Tariff Gamble: Economic boom or global trade war?

President Donald Trump has introduced sweeping tariffs on nearly all US imports, aiming to reshape the global economic landscape. These include a standard 10% duty on imports, with even higher tariffs applied in retaliation against other nations.

Trump argues that the current global trade system exploits the US, and believes these aggressive measures will revive domestic industries and bring back jobs to America’s heartland.

However, the move has sparked global concern. Countries like China have responded with retaliatory tariffs, triggering stock market selloffs and heightening fears of a global recession.

While Trump remains confident that his policies will spark an economic boom, critics warn they may instead ignite a damaging global trade war.

