EXPLAINER: The double-edged sword of weather control

As Delhi grapples with worsening air pollution and recurring winter smog, scientists have turned to an unconventional experiment — cloud seeding, a process that attempts to induce artificial rainfall by modifying clouds. The national capital recently witnessed its first-ever cloud-seeding trial, aiming to clear airborne pollutants and improve air quality. While the concept sounds futuristic, it is rooted in decades of meteorological research. The technique involves dispersing specific chemical particles into clouds to stimulate precipitation — a method that has sparked global interest and debate over its scientific validity, environmental impact and potential role in weather management.