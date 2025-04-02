DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / UPSC / Explainer: Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Explainer: Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025

A step towards transparency and inclusivity: Rijiju
article_Author
Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:08 PM Apr 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Members of Delhi BJP Minority Morcha offer sweets to each other as they celebrate after Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday. PTI
Advertisement

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju presented the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha, based on recommendations from a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). This Bill aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties, enhance transparency and introduce technology-driven administration.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE BILL

MUSLIM TRUSTS & WAQF: Any trust created by Muslims under any law will no longer be considered Waqf, ensuring that founders retain full control over them.

PROPERTY DEDICATION RULES: Only practising Muslims (for at least five years) can dedicate property to Waqf, reinstating pre-2013 rules.

Advertisement

WOMEN'S RIGHTS STRENGTHENED: Women must receive their rightful inheritance before any property is declared as Waqf. Special provisions are included for widows, divorced women, and orphans.

 RESOLVING LAND DISPUTES: A senior government officer above the rank of collector will investigate government properties claimed as Waqf. The final decision on ownership will rest with a senior government official, replacing the Waqf tribunals.

Advertisement

INCLUSIVE WAQF BOARDS: For the first time, non-Muslim members will be included in central and state Waqf boards to promote inclusivity.

Rijiju emphasised that the JPC consultation for this Bill was the largest parliamentary panel exercise in India's history. The amendments seek to modernize Waqf governance while protecting community interests.

KEY ISSUES AND ANALYSIS

Waqf properties are traditionally governed by Muslim law, yet the Bill mandates non-Muslim members in key waqf institutions, unlike Hindu and Sikh endowments, which remain religion-specific.

The removal of a Muslim law expert from Waqf Tribunals could impact the resolution of waqf-related disputes.

Another concern is the restriction on creating Waqf, now limited to individuals practising Islam for at least five years. It introduces a distinction between newer and longer-practising Muslims.

These changes raise questions about the governance and administration of waqf properties, as well as the potential impact on religious autonomy and legal expertise in waqf-related matters.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper