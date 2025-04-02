Explainer: Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju presented the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha, based on recommendations from a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). This Bill aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties, enhance transparency and introduce technology-driven administration.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE BILL

MUSLIM TRUSTS & WAQF: Any trust created by Muslims under any law will no longer be considered Waqf, ensuring that founders retain full control over them.

PROPERTY DEDICATION RULES: Only practising Muslims (for at least five years) can dedicate property to Waqf, reinstating pre-2013 rules.

WOMEN'S RIGHTS STRENGTHENED: Women must receive their rightful inheritance before any property is declared as Waqf. Special provisions are included for widows, divorced women, and orphans.

RESOLVING LAND DISPUTES: A senior government officer above the rank of collector will investigate government properties claimed as Waqf. The final decision on ownership will rest with a senior government official, replacing the Waqf tribunals.

INCLUSIVE WAQF BOARDS: For the first time, non-Muslim members will be included in central and state Waqf boards to promote inclusivity.

Rijiju emphasised that the JPC consultation for this Bill was the largest parliamentary panel exercise in India's history. The amendments seek to modernize Waqf governance while protecting community interests.

KEY ISSUES AND ANALYSIS

Waqf properties are traditionally governed by Muslim law, yet the Bill mandates non-Muslim members in key waqf institutions, unlike Hindu and Sikh endowments, which remain religion-specific.

The removal of a Muslim law expert from Waqf Tribunals could impact the resolution of waqf-related disputes.

Another concern is the restriction on creating Waqf, now limited to individuals practising Islam for at least five years. It introduces a distinction between newer and longer-practising Muslims.

These changes raise questions about the governance and administration of waqf properties, as well as the potential impact on religious autonomy and legal expertise in waqf-related matters.