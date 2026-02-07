Feminisation of agriculture in India: Women at the helm, yet outside the system
Male migration has pushed women into farm management roles, but without land ownership and legal recognition, their labour remains unseen, unsupported, and undervalued
Indian agriculture is undergoing a transformation that is rarely acknowledged in policy debates. Across villages, men are leaving farms behind in search of urban employment, while women are stepping in to sustain agricultural activity. This shift is not driven by empowerment alone, but by compulsion. As male migration intensifies, women increasingly shoulder the responsibility of cultivation, livestock management and household survival.