Fiscal federalism explained: Eight questions that define India’s Centre-State compact

India’s federal structure is often discussed in terms of constitutional powers, legislative lists and political contestations. Yet, the real test of Centre-State relations lies elsewhere: in who controls money, who spends it and who bears responsibility when things go wrong. Fiscal federalism is the quiet architecture that determines whether states can deliver welfare, invest in growth and respond to crises without becoming financially dependent on the Union. From the First Finance Commission to the 16th Finance Commission, India’s fiscal journey reflects changing economic priorities, political realities and evolving ideas of cooperative federalism. Understanding fiscal federalism is therefore not optional for governance, it is foundational.

Advertisement

What is fiscal federalism?

Fiscal federalism refers to the division of taxation powers, expenditure responsibilities and financial transfers between different levels of government: Union, states, and local bodies. In India, while political federalism is constitutionally guaranteed, fiscal powers are asymmetrically distributed: the Centre controls buoyant taxes, while states shoulder the bulk of expenditure responsibilities. Fiscal federalism seeks to bridge this mismatch through transfers, grants and revenue-sharing mechanisms.

Advertisement

Why does India need a strong fiscal federal framework?

India’s diversity -- economic, social and geographic -- means states have vastly different capacities and needs. A strong fiscal federal system ensures:

Advertisement

Equity, by redistributing resources to poorer states

Efficiency, by allowing states flexibility to spend based on local needs

Stability, by cushioning States during economic shocks

Without such a framework, federalism becomes nominal and states risk becoming mere implementing agencies of the Centre.

What is the constitutional basis of fiscal federalism in India?

The Constitution provides a clear framework:

Advertisement

Seventh Schedule divides taxation powers

Article 280 mandates the Finance Commission

Article 275 provides for grants-in-aid

Article 246 defines legislative competence

While states can levy taxes like VAT (now subsumed into GST), excise on alcohol and stamp duties, the Centre controls income tax, corporation tax, customs and excise, creating a vertical fiscal imbalance that Finance Commissions are meant to correct.

What is the role of the Finance Commission?

The Finance Commission (FC) is a constitutional body appointed every five years to recommend:

Vertical devolution (Centre to states)

Horizontal distribution (among states)

Grants to states and local bodies

Measures to improve fiscal discipline

Unlike discretionary transfers, FC recommendations are rule-based and transparent, making the institution central to fiscal federalism and intergovernmental trust.

How has the history of Finance Commissions shaped federalism?

India has had 15 Finance Commissions so far, each reflecting its economic context:

Early FCs focused on stabilising states and nation-building

Later FCs addressed structural reforms and fiscal responsibility

The 14th Finance Commission marked a turning point by increasing states’ share in divisible pool from 32% to 42%, signalling trust in state autonomy

This evolution shows a gradual shift from a centralised fiscal mindset to a more cooperative one, though not without reversals.

What makes the 16th Finance Commission significant?

The 16th Finance Commission (2024–29) operates in a complex environment marked by:

GST-related revenue uncertainty

Growing state demands for autonomy

Climate change and disaster risks

Rising social sector obligations

Its key significance lies in:

Re-examining revenue-sharing in the GST era

Addressing concerns of States about declining fiscal space

Balancing equity with performance-based incentives

Strengthening grants for local bodies and climate resilience

The 16th FC is expected to redefine federal trust at a time when states increasingly feel fiscally constrained.

What are the key challenges to fiscal federalism today?

Despite institutional mechanisms, tensions persist:

Cesses and surcharges reduce states’ share in divisible pool

GST compensation disputes strain Centre-State relations

Conditional grants limit state flexibility

One-size-fits-all schemes ignore regional diversity

The challenge is no longer about lack of transfers, but about quality, predictability and autonomy of fiscal flows.

What is the way forward for Centre-State fiscal relations?

A sustainable fiscal federal system requires:

Greater reliance on formula-based transfers

Rationalisation of cesses and surcharges

Strengthening State-level fiscal capacity

Respecting the spirit, not just the letter, of FC recommendations

The Centre must see states as partners in development, not subordinates in expenditure.

Federalism survives on trust, not transfers alone

Fiscal federalism is not merely an accounting exercise — it is a moral and political compact. When states have adequate resources and genuine autonomy, governance becomes responsive and democracy deepens. The Finance Commission, especially the 16th Finance Commission, stands at the crossroads of this compact. Its choices will determine whether Indian federalism remains cooperative or drifts towards fiscal centralisation. In the end, strong Centre-State relations are built not on control, but on confidence, and confidence flows where resources are shared fairly.