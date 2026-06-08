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Home / UPSC / From Crown’s command to Constitution’s soul
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From Crown’s command to Constitution’s soul

How a colonised nation rewrote its destiny — one Act, one clause, one dream at a time

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Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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India did not wake up on January 26, 1950, and suddenly become a constitutional republic. That morning was the culmination of nearly a century of legislative struggle, colonial concession, nationalist demand and finally, an extraordinary act of democratic self-determination. The Constitution of India did not spring from a single moment of inspiration — it was assembled, argument by argument, across decades of imperial Acts that inadvertently laid the scaffolding for the very structure that would replace them. To understand the Constitution is to understand this journey: from the first cautious reforms of 1861 to the sweeping ambitions of 1935, and finally to the sovereign Assembly that delivered the world's longest written constitution to a free people.

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The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

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The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

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