From farm gate to food plate: Reimagining agricultural supply chains in India

India’s agricultural landscape is vast, diverse and deeply human, from smallholder farmers in rain-fed regions to large procurement networks supporting national food security. Yet between the field and the consumer’s plate lies a complex journey shaped by logistics, storage, processing, markets and policy.

Supply Chain Management (SCM) of agricultural commodities refers to the integrated planning and coordination of production, aggregation, storage, transportation, processing and distribution to ensure timely delivery with minimal losses and maximum value realization.

In a country where agriculture supports nearly half the population but contributes a smaller share to GDP, strengthening the supply chain is not just an economic reform, it is a structural necessity.

Understanding agricultural supply chain management

Agricultural SCM in India operates across multiple stages:

Input and production stage: It begins with access to seeds, fertilisers, credit, irrigation and extension services. Efficient supply chains ensure timely availability of inputs, reducing production uncertainty. Aggregation and procurement: Given India’s fragmented landholdings, aggregation is crucial. Farmers often rely on APMC mandis, traders, cooperatives or Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to pool produce. Public procurement agencies such as FCI procure staples like wheat and rice under MSP for buffer stocks. Storage and warehousing: Storage infrastructure remains a critical weak link. Inadequate warehousing, especially scientific storage and cold chains for perishables, leads to significant post-harvest losses — estimated at 5–15% depending on commodity type. Initiatives like the Gramin Bhandaran Yojana and private warehousing development seek to address this. Transportation and logistics: Inefficient logistics increase transaction costs. Perishables like fruits, vegetables, dairy and fish require cold chain connectivity, reefer transport and streamlined interstate movement. Processing and value addition: Food processing enhances shelf life, creates employment and increases farmer income. However, India processes a small percentage of its horticultural produce compared to global standards. Distribution and retail: The final link includes wholesale markets, retail chains, exports, e-NAM platforms and public distribution systems (PDS). Digitalisation is slowly transforming transparency and price discovery.

Scope of agricultural supply chain management

Enhancing farmer income: Efficient SCM reduces intermediation costs and post-harvest losses, ensuring better price realisation. With the national goal of income enhancement, supply chain reforms are pivotal. Reducing post-harvest losses: Improved storage, grading and cold chains can significantly reduce wastage — particularly in perishables, where losses translate into both income erosion and food inflation. Integrating technology: Digital platforms like e-NAM, blockchain traceability systems, agri-logistics startups and AI-driven demand forecasting represent vast potential. Precision logistics and data analytics can align supply with demand more efficiently. Promoting exports: India’s ambitions as a global agri-export hub depend on quality compliance, traceability and efficient logistics. SCM improvements strengthen competitiveness in global markets. Climate resilience: Climate shocks disrupt production and logistics. Decentralised storage, diversified procurement and resilient supply chains can cushion such shocks and stabilise markets. Encouraging private sector participation: Schemes such as PM Gati Shakti, Agri Infrastructure Fund and Mega Food Parks aim to attract investment in logistics, storage and processing.

Significance in the Indian context

Food security: India runs one of the world’s largest food distribution systems. Efficient SCM ensures buffer stock maintenance, timely PDS supply and price stabilisation.

Inflation management: Food inflation heavily influences overall inflation in India. Streamlined supply chains reduce supply bottlenecks and speculative price spikes.

Rural employment and value chains: Agri-SCM creates jobs beyond farming -- in warehousing, grading, transportation, packaging and retail.

Inclusive growth: Small and marginal farmers dominate Indian agriculture. Strong supply chains integrated with FPOs enhance bargaining power and reduce exploitation by middlemen.

Agricultural diversification: Efficient logistics encourage a shift from cereal-centric production to high-value crops such as horticulture, dairy, fisheries, and organic produce.

Challenges

Despite progress, major bottlenecks persist:

Fragmented landholdings and weak aggregation

Inadequate cold chain infrastructure

Regulatory overlaps across states

Price volatility and weak market intelligence

Limited farmer awareness and digital literacy

Bridging these gaps requires coordinated federalism, infrastructure investment, and policy coherence.

Building backbone of agrarian transformation

Agriculture does not fail in the field; it often falters on the road to the market. Supply Chain Management is the bridge between productivity and prosperity. As India aspires to double farmer income, strengthen food security and become a global agricultural powerhouse, reimagining its agri-supply chains is indispensable.

An efficient, transparent, and technology-driven agricultural supply chain is not merely about moving commodities. It is about moving millions toward dignity, stability and economic empowerment.