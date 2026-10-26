From Kautilya’s Elephants to Modern Pandas: How animal diplomacy shapes global soft power

Choosing the best gift this festive season is quite a conundrum, as one is spoiled by the myriad choices available in decked-up markets offering lightning deals. Corporate houses reward employees for their year-round efforts with lavish gifts, while others make symbolic gestures to cement or reinforce ties. The joy of unwrapping gift paper to unlock a surprise is truly a priceless moment; if a gift exceeds expectations, the recipient is transported to cloud nine. However, if it falls short or is too predictable—like the stereotypical re-gifted box of Soan Papdi—one can feel like they have egg on their face! Nevertheless, the intention and effort, irrespective of the gift's market value, should be lauded. Nature bestows the privileged position of being a giver upon very few souls, and recipients, in turn, should not take these good moments for granted. Ultimately, the subtle art of diplomacy in personal and professional relationships keeps the rollercoaster of life moving forward.

Ancient strategy and the power of 'Dana '

Real diplomacy, however, is practiced by the state to meet complex, dynamic geopolitical challenges and boost soft bargaining power for a competitive edge. The ancient Indian treatise on statecraft, Kautilya’s Arthashastra , approached diplomacy through political realism, advocating the Chatur-Upaya (the four-fold policy of Sama, Dana, Bheda, and Danda ) to handle foreign states. ‘Dana’ referred to gifts, concessions, and economic incentives used to buy compliance and secure neutrality. It was viewed through two distinct lenses: strategic statecraft (external diplomacy and internal conflict resolution) and welfare-oriented law (ethical governance and social charity). History is rich with such exchanges. After defeating King Porus at the Battle of the Hydaspes in the Punjab region, Alexander the Great requested and collected war elephants from Porus and his rival Omphis (Ambhi) of Taxila. Following the Seleucid–Mauryan War, the Greek general Seleucus I Nicator traded vast territories to Emperor Chandragupta Maurya in exchange for 500 war elephants.

From Pandas to Giraffes: Animals as soft power

In modern times, animal diplomacy remains a potent tool. Recently, two giant pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, arrived in the US state of Georgia on a 10-year loan as a soft-power gesture from China. Beijing leverages this "Panda diplomacy" to cultivate international goodwill, secure lucrative trade deals, and burnish its geopolitical image. Conversely, when foreign relationships sour or tensions arise, Beijing lets these loan agreements expire. Legend traces this concept back to the Tang Dynasty, when Empress Wu Zetian sent pandas to Japan. Another notable ancient instance involves the Egyptian queen Cleopatra, who gifted a “cameleopard ”—a mix of a camel and a leopard, which was most likely a giraffe —to the Roman leader Julius Caesar. These historical examples testify that the use of animals in diplomacy long predates the modern concept of soft power.

The living legacy of diplomatic gifts

zebra to the Shah of Iran—and into the post-independence phase, when Jawaharlal Nehru gifted a baby elephant named Indira peacocks to the United Nations to be housed at its European headquarters in Geneva, continuing this living legacy of global friendship. to Japan. Most recently, in August 2026, India gifted fiveto the United Nations to be housed at its European headquarters in Geneva, continuing this living legacy of global friendship. While diplomacy has evolved over the centuries, the conventional tradition of exchanging gifts has stood the test of time. Gifting a living, indigenous species creates direct engagement opportunities with citizens through zoological parks, wildlife exhibitions, adoption programmes, and, more importantly, conservation initiatives for endangered species, proving that emotional narratives can break barriers. Unlike a cultural artefact or a textile, a live animal requires ongoing upkeep, symbolically linking the health of the animal to the diplomatic health of the nations involved. India has a rich history of experimenting with animal diplomacy. This spans from the ancient Mauryans to the medieval period—when Emperor Jahangir acquired a North American turkey from Portuguese traders and gifted ato the Shah of Iran—and into the post-independence phase, when Jawaharlal Nehru gifted a baby elephant named

Sri Lanka had requested India to translocate gaurs (Indian bison) to reintroduce the species to the island nation, where it has been extinct since the late 17th century (Replicating cheetah reintroduction project success story). India has agreed to translocate 6 Royal Bengal tigers to Cambodia in 2028 to help restore the big cat population, where tigers were declared functionally extinct in 2016. Since India is one of the 12 recognized mega diverse countries & accounts for approximately 7.6% of the world's documented fauna, the scope of animal diplomacy is immense. Some noteworthy iconic species worth experimenting for animal diplomacy in future: Greater One Horned Rhinoceros: Solitary mega herbivore, largest of the Asian rhinos is pride of Kaziranga & Manas National Park (Natural World Heritage sites of Assam) Sarus Crane: Tallest of the flying birds, nonmigratory crane is considered symbols of marital fidelity, believed to mate for life and pine the loss of their mates, even to the point of starving to death! White Tiger: Rare color variant of the Bengal tiger caused by a genetic mutation known as leucism, occurs naturally in about one in 10,000 wild tigers. Himalayan Monal: State bird of Uttarakhand having iconic multicoloured plumage giving it a bright appearance. This festive season, try experimenting with animal diplomacy to rejuvenate ties by gifting a cute pet to a dear one albeit the person is emotionally ready to shoulder the responsibility, he/she will definitely cherish the moment & gesture! Advertisement

The writer is Academic Director, Vivek IAS Career Academy