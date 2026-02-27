From plate to policy: The science & politics of nutrition
How micronutrients drive metabolism & why malnutrition remains a public health challenge despite food sufficiency
Nutrition is not merely about food intake; it is about how the human body acquires, transforms and utilises nutrients to sustain life, productivity and resilience. Malnutrition emerges when this finely tuned biological and social process breaks down — due to deficiency, excess or imbalance. Understanding nutrition through the lenses of micronutrients, metabolism and public health is crucial for addressing India’s persistent yet evolving nutritional challenge.