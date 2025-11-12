From smoke to sustainability: How Punjab can turn North India’s air crisis into a green revolution

As Delhi gasps under a toxic haze, Punjab stands at the crossroads — vilified as the villain of smog or envisioned as the architect of India’s bio-energy future

Each November, as the chill sets in over North India, so does the familiar, suffocating shroud of smog. This year, 2025, was no different. The Air Quality Index breached the “severe plus” mark, crossing 1000 in parts of New Delhi. Schools shut their doors, construction ground to a halt and emergency measures under GRAP-IV came into force. Yet, behind every mask-clad citizen and every choked skyline lies a deeper, more complex story than the blame game that fills our television panels.

The truth is that the air crisis is not born of one cause, one moment or one state. It is a tangled web of geography, policy paralysis and fragmented responsibility, where Punjab finds itself both accused and aggrieved.

A geography that traps breath itself

Nature has not been kind to North India’s air. Flanked by the Aravallis to the southwest and the Himalayas to the north, the Indo-Gangetic plain forms a vast trough where pollutants settle like dust in a still room. As winter descends, cold air hugs the ground, while warmer layers above seal the pollutants in a lid of invisibility. The region turns into a gas chamber where even the faintest breeze becomes a blessing.

Amidst this natural trap, millions of vehicles spew nitrogen dioxide and PM2.5. Industrial chimneys, brick kilns and thermal power plants release unrelenting plumes that linger for weeks. Urban construction adds its own dust storms, contributing nearly a third of particulate pollution. And yet, every November, fingers point to one group — the farmers.

The farmer’s dilemma: Between fields and fire

For Punjab’s farmers, the smoke that rises after harvest is not a symbol of negligence, but of necessity. In the narrow window of less than 20 days between paddy harvest and wheat sowing, they face an impossible choice — clear fields quickly or risk losing the next crop.

Stubble-burning bans are well-intentioned but blind to the ground reality. Renting or owning machines like seeders, balers and straw choppers costs thousands — unaffordable for smallholders who already battle erratic rains, low MSPs and rising input costs. Labour shortages worsen the crisis, leaving fire as the only cheap and swift tool left.

The tragedy is not that farmers burn; it is that they are forced to. Punishment without alternatives is not justice. It is desperation disguised as defiance.

Beyond blame: A broken system of shared air

Air knows no borders, yet our policies remain stubbornly state-bound. Delhi breathes the smoke of Haryana’s fields, while Punjab inhales the fumes of urban sprawl and industrial exhaust. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) was meant to bridge this gap, but fragmented authority and weak coordination have dulled its edge.

Pollution control cannot stop at state lines. It needs air-shed management, a system that treats the entire Indo-Gangetic plain as one living, breathing ecosystem. Just as a watershed governs rivers, an air-shed defines the flow of air pollutants. Only when states act together, sharing data, accountability and resources, can clean air become a shared victory rather than a solitary struggle.

Central support: The missing link

The central government’s initiatives offer a good beginning. Schemes like the Crop Residue Management (CRM) and SATAT (Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation) have provided machinery subsidies and promoted compressed biogas (CBG) from paddy straw. Punjab, to its credit, has distributed over 1.5 lakh crop residue management machines and experimented with the PUSA decomposer.

But these gains are uneven. Machinery is concentrated among larger farmers, while small cultivators remain excluded. Biogas projects face high capital costs and limited market linkages. Without a pan-India coordination framework, pollution drifts freely from one jurisdiction to another, nullifying local progress.

Punjab’s green turning point

Yet within this crisis lies a rare opportunity — a chance for Punjab to rewrite its agricultural destiny. The same stubble that today burns into ash can tomorrow power engines, light homes and enrich soils. By scaling up biogas and bio-ethanol plants, Punjab can transform its crop residue into renewable energy, reducing both pollution and fossil fuel dependence.

Districts like Fatehgarh Sahib are already proving what’s possible: turning straw into wealth through biomass hubs and composting units. Such models must now multiply across the state.

Punjab’s second great revolution must be ecological — a green renaissance that diversifies crops away from the thirsty paddy-wheat cycle into maize, pulses and oilseeds. With assured procurement and agro-based industries, this shift can restore groundwater, improve soil fertility and secure farmers’ incomes.

What was once labelled a “pollution problem” could soon become a bio-energy powerhouse, exporting not smog, but sustainability.

Clearing the air: The road ahead

To end the winter smog, North India needs more than stop-gap bans. It needs structural change. A joint central-state roadmap must align agriculture, energy and urban planning into one clean-air mission.

Empower farmers, not penalise them and ensure access to machines, markets and MSP for alternative crops

Invest in air-shed management, making CAQM a powerful, coordinating body

Regulate urban emissions year-round, not just during winter

Promote rural bio-economy, linking stubble to energy, manure, and industry

Engage the public through awareness and responsibility because clean air is everyone’s right, but also everyone’s duty

A breath of hope

Punjab, long seen as the cradle of India’s Green Revolution, can now lead a ‘Clean Revolution’. The same soil that once fed the nation can now fuel its transition to green energy. The smoke that chokes our skies need not define our future if we choose cooperation over conflict, innovation over inertia.

In the end, the battle for clean air is not fought in courts or cabinets alone. It begins in the fields of Punjab, in the courage of its farmers and in the collective will to breathe freely once again.

Mains Practice Questions

Q1. Critically examine how Punjab’s paddy–wheat pattern, MSP incentives, and groundwater depletion patterns have contributed to the persistence of stubble burning despite technological and policy interventions.

Q2. Discuss the need for an integrated air-shed management framework for the Indo-Gangetic Plain. How can cooperative federalism and data-sharing mechanisms help address north India’s seasonal pollution crisis involving Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh?