Game, set & match: The world of tennis Grand Slams

Italy's Jannik Sinner kisses the trophy after beating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain to win the men's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP/PTI Photo)(AP07_14_2025_000008A)
Overview of tennis and Grand Slams
Introduction to tennis & major titles
Tennis is a globally popular racquet sport administered professionally by the ITF, ATP (men) and WTA (women). The four Grand Slam events — Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open — are the most prestigious tournaments, offering maximum ranking points, prize money and global recognition.
1. Australian Open
- Mid to late January; Melbourne, Australia; hard court
- First Grand Slam of the year; summer in the Southern Hemisphere.
2. French Open (Roland Garros)
- Late May to early June
- Paris, France
- Clay Court
- Known for physical endurance due to slow surface and long rallies.
3. Wimbledon
- Late June to mid July
- London, United Kingdom
- Grass Court
- Oldest Grand Slam; features all-white dress code and royal patronage.
4. US Open
- Late August to early September
- New York, USA
- Hard Court
- Final Grand Slam of the calendar year; known for night matches and high energy.
Common rules
- Structure: Singles/doubles draws (128 singles).
- Scoring: Points (15, 30, 40), games, sets (best‑of‑5 men in Slams, best‑of‑3 women).
- Serving: Two serves; faults, lets, aces.
- Tiebreaks: Adopted uniformly post-2022; 7‑point normally, final set may use longer format.
- Code of conduct: Regulates behaviour — penalties for racket abuse, unsportsmanlike conduct.
- Line calls: Adjudicated by Hawk-Eye; players get limited challenges.
- Surface bias: Clay vs grass specialists fuel debate over fairness.
- Prize money discrepancies: Historically male-favoured; now equal prize money at Slams.
- Coaching during matches: On-court coaching remains contentious.
- Spectator behaviour: Eg., champagne cork incident at 2025 Wimbledon disrupts play.
- Technology: Hawk-Eye vs human error; debate extends to line judges’ roles.
- Australian Open 2025 (Men’s singles) Jannik Sinner (Italy) – defeated Alexander Zverev (Germany); became first man since 1993 to defend his first major triumph and Italy’s first to win three Grand Slams. Women’s singles: Madison Keys (USA) – beat Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus); secured her maiden Grand Slam title at the age of 29
- French Open 2025 (Men’s): Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in a gruelling five-set final, lasting 5 hours 29 minutes, marking the longest final in French Open history. Coco Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final, 6–7(5–7), 6–2, 6–4 to win the women’s singles tennis title at the 2025 French Open.
- Wimbledon 2025 (Women’s): Iga Swiatek achieved a rare 6‑0, 6‑0 win over Amanda Anisimova — the first “double bagel” in a women’s final of the Open Era.
- Wimbledon 2025 (Men’s): Jannik Sinner overcame Carlos Alcaraz in four sets — (4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4) — to claim his first Wimbledon title.
- Notably, a champagne-cork interruption occurred during the final; play briefly stopped before Sinner regrouped and won subsequent sets.
- His victory also earned him £3 million prize money — an 11% increase over 2024 — affirming equal payouts for men and women champions.
Key controversies
Latest winners (2025)
Top 5 Grand Slam winners (as of July 2025) in both men’s and women’s singles
Men’s Grand Slam winners (singles)
- Novak Djokovic –24 titles
- Rafael Nadal – 22 titles
- Roger Federer – 20 titles (retired)
- Pete Sampras – 14 titles (retired)
- Björn Borg – 11 titles (retired)
Women’s Grand Slam winners (singles)
- Margaret Court – 24 titles (pre-Open Era included)
- Serena Williams – 23 titles
- Steffi Graf – 22 titles
- Helen Wills Moody – 19 titles (pre-Open Era)
- Chris Evert / Martina Navratilova – 18 titles each
Common tennis terms – Explained
Understanding key tennis terms helps decode the rules, strategies and scoring system of the game.
Scoring terms
- Love: Zero points (e.g., 15-love means 15-0).
- Deuce: Score is tied at 40-40; player must win two consecutive points to win the game.
- Advantage: The next point after deuce. If the server wins, it’s Advantage In; if receiver wins, Advantage Out.
Match structure
- Set: A set is won by the player who first wins 6 games with at least 2-game margin (e.g., 6-4).
- Match: Best of 3 or 5 sets (usually 3 for women and 5 for men in Grand Slams).
- Tiebreak: Played at 6-6 to decide the set. First to 7 points (with a 2-point lead).
Play terms
- Ace: A serve that lands in the service box and is untouched by the receiver.
- Double Fault: When both first and second serves fail—opponent gets the point.
- Break point: A chance for the receiver to win the game on the opponent’s serve.
- Rally: Continuous back-and-forth shots before a point is won.
Tactics & zones
- Baseline: The back line of the court; many players stay here during rallies.
- Serve-and-Volley: A strategy where the server rushes the net after serving.
- Drop shot: A soft shot that just clears the net, used to catch opponents off-guard.
Controversy: Prize money disparity in tennis (men vs women)
🔹 Historical background
- One of the longest-running controversies in professional tennis has been the gender pay gap—especially concerning prize money at Grand Slam events.
- Pre-2007 Era: For decades, male champions were awarded significantly higher prize money than female champions at major tournaments.
- Pioneers for equality: Tennis legend Billie Jean King famously led the fight in the 1970s, founding the WTA and advocating for equal pay.
🔹 Key milestones
Year
Grand Slam
Milestone
1973
US Open
First Slam to offer equal prize money
2007
Wimbledon & French Open
Final two Slams to achieve parity
🔹 Present scenario
- All four Grand Slams now offer equal prize money to men and women winners.
- However, disparities persist in lower-tier events (ATP vs. WTA) and exhibition matches.
- Sponsorship deals and media coverage still often favor male players disproportionately.
🔹 Notable reactions
- Novak Djokovic (2016): Sparked outrage by suggesting men should earn more if they draw more spectators.
- Andy Murray: Staunch supporter of gender parity, hired a female coach (Amélie Mauresmo), breaking norms.
Why do some tennis matches go on for so long?
Long tennis matches — sometimes lasting over 5 or even 8 hours — are not just rare spectacles but also reflect the physical, strategic and regulatory complexity of the sport.
Format & rules that allow lengthy matches
Factor
Explanation
Best-of-five sets
Men’s matches in Grand Slams require winning 3 out of 5 sets, increasing match duration significantly.
No final set tiebreaks (earlier)
Historically, some tournaments required a 2-game margin in the final set—causing extended deuce games (e.g. 70–68).
Deuce & advantage scoring
Each game must be won by 2 points after deuce, which can lead to long rallies and multiple deuces.
Long rallies on clay courts
Surfaces like clay (e.g., French Open) slow the ball down, making points longer and more physically demanding.
Evenly matched players
Similar skill levels and styles can create long-lasting back-and-forth sets with no clear winner early on.
Legendary Marathon matches
Match
Duration
Highlight
John Isner vs Nicolas Mahut (Wimbledon 2010)
11 hrs 5 mins (over 3 days!)
Final set score: 70-68; longest match in tennis history
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner (French Open Final 2025)
5 hrs 29 mins
Alcaraz came back from 2 sets down
Nadal vs Djokovic (Australian Open 2012 Final)
5 hrs 53 mins
One of the most intense and physically gruelling finals
Recent reforms
- To prevent physical exhaustion and TV scheduling issues, Grand Slams have now standardised final-set tiebreaks:
- Played at 6-6 or 10-10 (depending on tournament) to declare a winner.
- This reduces the chances of matches going indefinitely.
UPSC perspective
- Soft power & national identity: Sinner’s win — Italy’s first men’s Wimbledon champion — enhances Italy’s sporting prestige.
- Rule evolution: The standardised tiebreak rules and equal prize money continue to reflect fairness in global governance.
- Economic & gender dimensions: Equal prize money (£3 million for Sinner, matching Swiatek’s women’s payout) demonstrates policy-driven equity and attracts media and sponsorship revenue.
- Cultural & ethical fairness: Match disruptions (like champagne corks) highlight the need for spectator regulation—a concern of sports ethics and governance.
- Sustainability & scheduling: Media coverage of marathon matches and interruptions push reform toward viewer-friendly and athlete-safe formats.
- Who became the first Italian to win Wimbledon in 2025?
- Describe the significance of Alcaraz’s 5h 29m win at Roland Garros 2025.
- Define “double bagel” and mention who achieved it at Wimbledon 2025.
- Evaluate the impact of Jannik Sinner’s 2025 Wimbledon win on Italy’s international sports image.
- Trace the journey from unequal to equal prize money in tennis Grand Slams — why is the 2025 parity significant?
- Analyse the ethical dimensions and policy implications raised by spectator interruptions during global sports finals.
- “Sinner’s Wimbledon triumph: A reflection of changing power dynamics in tennis.” Discuss in the context of younger talent overtaking traditional champions.
- “From Grass to Governance: How incidents like champagne interruptions at Wimbledon shape regulatory reforms in sports administration.” Critically assess.
Sample UPSC-style questions
🔹 Short answer (50 words)
🔹 Long answer (150-200 words)
🔹 Analytical essay (250-300 words)
