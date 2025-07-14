Game, set & match: The world of tennis Grand Slams

Top 5 Grand Slam winners (as of July 2025) in both men’s and women’s singles

Men’s Grand Slam winners (singles)

Novak Djokovic –24 titles

Rafael Nadal – 22 titles

Roger Federer – 20 titles (retired)

Pete Sampras – 14 titles (retired)

Björn Borg – 11 titles (retired)

Women’s Grand Slam winners (singles)

Margaret Court – 24 titles (pre-Open Era included)

Serena Williams – 23 titles

Steffi Graf – 22 titles

Helen Wills Moody – 19 titles (pre-Open Era)

Chris Evert / Martina Navratilova – 18 titles each

Common tennis terms – Explained

Understanding key tennis terms helps decode the rules, strategies and scoring system of the game.

Scoring terms

Love: Zero points (e.g., 15-love means 15-0).

Deuce: Score is tied at 40-40; player must win two consecutive points to win the game.

Advantage: The next point after deuce. If the server wins, it’s Advantage In; if receiver wins, Advantage Out.

Match structure

Set: A set is won by the player who first wins 6 games with at least 2-game margin (e.g., 6-4).

Match: Best of 3 or 5 sets (usually 3 for women and 5 for men in Grand Slams).

Tiebreak: Played at 6-6 to decide the set. First to 7 points (with a 2-point lead).

Play terms

Ace: A serve that lands in the service box and is untouched by the receiver.

Double Fault: When both first and second serves fail—opponent gets the point.

Break point: A chance for the receiver to win the game on the opponent’s serve.

Rally: Continuous back-and-forth shots before a point is won.

Tactics & zones

Baseline: The back line of the court; many players stay here during rallies.

Serve-and-Volley: A strategy where the server rushes the net after serving.

Drop shot: A soft shot that just clears the net, used to catch opponents off-guard.

Controversy: Prize money disparity in tennis (men vs women)

🔹 Historical background

One of the longest-running controversies in professional tennis has been the gender pay gap—especially concerning prize money at Grand Slam events.

Pre-2007 Era: For decades, male champions were awarded significantly higher prize money than female champions at major tournaments.

Pioneers for equality: Tennis legend Billie Jean King famously led the fight in the 1970s, founding the WTA and advocating for equal pay.

🔹 Key milestones

Year Grand Slam Milestone 1973 US Open First Slam to offer equal prize money 2007 Wimbledon & French Open Final two Slams to achieve parity

🔹 Present scenario

All four Grand Slams now offer equal prize money to men and women winners.

However, disparities persist in lower-tier events (ATP vs. WTA) and exhibition matches.

Sponsorship deals and media coverage still often favor male players disproportionately.

🔹 Notable reactions

Novak Djokovic (2016): Sparked outrage by suggesting men should earn more if they draw more spectators.

Andy Murray: Staunch supporter of gender parity, hired a female coach (Amélie Mauresmo), breaking norms.

Why do some tennis matches go on for so long?

Long tennis matches — sometimes lasting over 5 or even 8 hours — are not just rare spectacles but also reflect the physical, strategic and regulatory complexity of the sport.

Format & rules that allow lengthy matches

Factor Explanation Best-of-five sets Men’s matches in Grand Slams require winning 3 out of 5 sets, increasing match duration significantly. No final set tiebreaks (earlier) Historically, some tournaments required a 2-game margin in the final set—causing extended deuce games (e.g. 70–68). Deuce & advantage scoring Each game must be won by 2 points after deuce, which can lead to long rallies and multiple deuces. Long rallies on clay courts Surfaces like clay (e.g., French Open) slow the ball down, making points longer and more physically demanding. Evenly matched players Similar skill levels and styles can create long-lasting back-and-forth sets with no clear winner early on.

Legendary Marathon matches

Match Duration Highlight John Isner vs Nicolas Mahut (Wimbledon 2010) 11 hrs 5 mins (over 3 days!) Final set score: 70-68; longest match in tennis history Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner (French Open Final 2025) 5 hrs 29 mins Alcaraz came back from 2 sets down Nadal vs Djokovic (Australian Open 2012 Final) 5 hrs 53 mins One of the most intense and physically gruelling finals

Recent reforms

To prevent physical exhaustion and TV scheduling issues, Grand Slams have now standardised final-set tiebreaks:

Played at 6-6 or 10-10 (depending on tournament) to declare a winner.

This reduces the chances of matches going indefinitely.

