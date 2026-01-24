Gender budgeting: Putting women at the centre of the state’s ledger

From accounting exercise to instrument of social justice, how the Union Budget learned to speak the language of gender
A national Budget is often seen as a cold document: tables, allocations, percentages. Yet, hidden behind these numbers are lives shaped, opportunities created or denied and inequalities either challenged or reinforced. For decades, public finance in India was considered “gender-neutral”. In reality, it was gender-blind. Women, despite constituting nearly half the population, remained peripheral beneficiaries of development spending.
Gender budgeting emerged as a corrective lens, an attempt to ask a simple but uncomfortable question: Who really benefits from public expenditure? It marked the moment when the we acknowledged that equality cannot be achieved by neutrality alone. It requires deliberate design.
What is gender budgeting?
Gender budgeting is not a separate Budget for women. It is a policy tool that integrates a gender perspective into the entire budgetary process: from formulation and allocation to implementation and audit.
In essence, it:
- Analyses how public expenditure impacts women and men differently
- Redirects resources to address structural gender disadvantages
- Ensures that development outcomes are equitable, not merely efficient
It recognises that women and men start from unequal social, economic and cultural positions and that budgets must compensate for this asymmetry rather than ignore it.
When was gender budgeting introduced in India?
India formally introduced gender budgeting in the Union Budget of 2005-06. For the first time, a Gender Budget Statement (GBS) was presented as a separate document alongside the Budget.
This was not accidental. It followed:
- India’s commitments under CEDAW (Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women)
- The momentum of the Beijing Platform for Action (1995)
- Growing evidence that women-centric schemes were fragmented and underfunded
Since then, the gender budget statement has been presented every year, making India one of the early adopters among developing nations.
Aims and significance of gender budgeting
Core aims
- Visibility: Make women visible in fiscal policy
- Equity: Bridge gender gaps in education, health, nutrition, employment and safety
- Accountability: Hold ministries answerable for gender outcomes
- Mainstreaming: Move women’s issues beyond “social sector silos”
Why it matters
- Economic rationale: Investing in women has high multiplier effects—better health, education and productivity
- Democratic rationale: Budgets must reflect the needs of all citizens
- Social justice: Structural patriarchy cannot be dismantled through trickle-down growth
Gender budgeting shifts the debate from how much we spend to who benefits from what we spend.
Contribution to women’s development: Achievements so far
- Institutionalisation across government
- Over 50 ministries/departments now report gender-disaggregated allocations
- Gender Budget Cells established in several ministries
- Capacity-building programmes for officials introduced
- Expansion of women-centric schemes
Gender budgeting strengthened and legitimised:
- Beti Bachao Beti Padhao
- PM Matru Vandana Yojana
- Ujjwala Yojana
- DAY-NRLM (women SHGs)
- Mission Shakti
These schemes addressed survival, dignity, economic independence and safety.
- Improved outcomes in key indicators
- Female literacy has risen steadily
- Maternal mortality has declined significantly
- Women’s access to bank accounts and LPG connections has expanded
- SHGs have emerged as grassroots economic institutions
While causality is complex, gender budgeting has ensured that women are no longer an afterthought in development planning.
Limitations and unfinished business
Despite two decades of practice, gender budgeting in India faces serious constraints:
- Tokenism over transformation
- Often reduced to an accounting exercise
- Repackaging of existing schemes without redesign
- Narrow focus
- Emphasis on welfare, not empowerment
- Limited attention to unpaid care work, mobility, digital access
- Weak outcome measurement
- Focus on allocations, not outcomes
- Poor gender-disaggregated data at grassroots level
- Exclusion of intersectionality
- One-size-fits-all approach ignores caste, region, disability and age
Thus, gender budgeting has opened the door—but has not yet crossed the threshold.
Where do we go from here?
The next phase must be bolder and sharper.
From women-specific to gender-responsive budgets: Every scheme — infra, defence, climate, urban planning — must be gender-audited.
Outcome-based gender budgeting: Link allocations with measurable improvements in women’s agency, income and safety.
Recognising care economy: Value unpaid domestic and care work through policy design and time-use data.
Decentralisation: Empower states and local bodies to design context-specific gender budgets.
Technology and transparency: Use dashboards, real-time data and social audits to track impact.
Gender budgeting must evolve from counting women to changing power relations.
Budgeting for equality, not charity
Gender budgeting is ultimately a moral and political choice. It signals whether the state sees women as passive recipients of welfare or as equal stakeholders in nation-building.
India’s experience shows that budgets can be instruments of inclusion but only when backed by intent, imagination and integrity. As India aspires to become a developed nation, gender equality cannot remain a side chapter. It must be written into the main balance sheet of governance.
A Budget that ignores women is not neutral, it is unjust. Gender budgeting is how a democracy corrects that injustice, line by line, rupee by rupee.
