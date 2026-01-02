Geomorphology: The story written on Earth’s skin

The Earth is not a silent, inert sphere drifting through space. It breathes, fractures, rises, sinks and reshapes itself continuously. Mountains grow where oceans once lay, rivers carve valleys over millennia and sudden earthquakes remind humanity that the ground beneath our feet is alive. Geomorphology is the science that deciphers this living text of the Earth. For a civil services aspirant, geomorphology is not merely an academic discipline — it is a lens to understand natural hazards, resource distribution, environmental planning and sustainable development. Every plateau, plain, fold mountain and volcanic cone is a consequence of deeper forces at work, especially those originating from within the Earth.