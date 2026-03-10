Glaciers under stress: Processes, drivers and the future of India’s water security
From cryospheric science to civil services relevance, understanding glacial melting and its far-reaching impact on Indian water resources
Glaciers are dynamic masses of perennial ice formed by the compaction and recrystallisation of snow over centuries. They are not static blocks of ice but slow-moving rivers of ice shaped by gravity, temperature and topography. For civil services aspirants, glaciers are important in GS Paper 1 (Physical Geography) and highly relevant for geography optional, especially in topics such as geomorphology, climatology, hydrology and environmental change.