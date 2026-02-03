DT
Governing the age of uncertainty: Why judgement, not control, will define 21st Century
Governing the age of uncertainty: Why judgement, not control, will define 21st Century

From pandemics and climate shocks to disruptive technologies, modern governance is being tested not by predictable change, but by its ability to act wisely amid the unknown

Mehnaz Bhullar
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM Feb 03, 2026 IST
Change has always shaped human history. Civilisations rose and fell adapting to shifting realities. Ancient thinkers grasped this clearly: The Buddha’s concept of anicca (impermanence) and Kautilya’s caution against overconfidence in statecraft both warned that permanence is an illusion. Yet the present era poses a challenge of a different order. The central test before modern societies and governments is no longer how efficiently they manage change, but how intelligently they live with deep, structural uncertainty. In an age defined by “unknown unknowns”, governance is judged less by prediction and control, and more by the quality of judgement it displays under pressure.

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

