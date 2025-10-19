Green crackers: A quieter, cleaner spark — but still not safe

Designed to emit around 30 per cent fewer pollutants, green crackers were introduced in 2018 by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI), in collaboration with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and other scientific bodies. According to Dipankar Saha, former Additional Director and Head, Air Laboratories, CPCB, the initiative was born out of concern over the alarming rise in air pollution during festivals, especially in cities like Delhi, where winter smog worsens air quality to hazardous levels.

Unlike traditional firecrackers that use toxic substances such as barium nitrate and aluminium, green crackers are formulated with less harmful materials. They are engineered to release water vapour and dust suppressants on ignition, helping reduce particulate matter in the air. Laboratory analyses indicate that these eco-friendlier alternatives can cut emissions by up to 30 per cent.

Lower noise, lesser harm

Apart from reducing air pollution, green crackers are also designed to produce lower decibel levels, making them more considerate towards children, the elderly, animals and people with health sensitivities. The reduced sound levels address the growing concern over noise pollution, which tends to spike during festive celebrations.

Only green crackers certified by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and approved by the CPCB are permitted for sale. Genuine products bear the CPCB logo on their packaging to help consumers identify them. Among the certified varieties are SWAS (Safe Water Releaser), STAR (Safe Thermite Cracker) and SAFAL (Safe Minimal Aluminium Cracker) — all developed to balance cultural festivities with environmental responsibility.

‘Less harmful, not safe’ — Experts urge caution

Despite their cleaner composition, environmentalists caution that green crackers are not a complete solution. Activist Bhavreen Kandhari noted that while they are a better alternative, these crackers still release ultrafine particles and toxic gases. “They are less harmful, not safe,” she said, stressing that reducing overall firecracker use remains the most effective measure to curb festival-related pollution.

Court-regulated celebration

The Supreme Court recently permitted the sale and limited use of green crackers in Delhi-NCR during Diwali under specific conditions. The court allowed bursting only between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm — both on Diwali and the day before the festival. The restrictions stem from the court’s earlier 2014-15 ban on conventional firecrackers, imposed due to the region’s worsening air quality.