Harnessing self-discipline through McGregor’s Theory X and Theory Y

As I sit at my desk, under the soft glow of my study lamp, flipping through the final pages of yet another dense textbook, I find myself confronting not just information, but something far deeper — my attitude toward the work. Am I driven by fear of failure or by a quiet belief in my ability to grow? This question brought me face-to-face with McGregor’s Theory X and Theory Y, two contrasting views on human motivation that have reshaped not just