Haryana: Green revolution to water security

Haryana was one of the states that turned the green revolution into a national food-security success. Irrigation, high-yielding varieties, mechanisation and assured procurement transformed its agricultural economy and made it a major contributor to the central food pool. Over time, this production system became closely tied to intensive groundwater use and water-intensive cropping, particularly paddy.

The challenge before Haryana is now different from the one it faced in the 1960s and 1970s. The priority is no longer simply to raise agricultural output, but to make the existing system viable for the future. This requires aligning farmer incomes, national food security and water security so that agricultural prosperity does not depend on the continued depletion of a finite resource.

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The hidden cost

The scale of the challenge is significant. The Central Ground Water Board’s 2024 assessment puts Haryana’s annual groundwater extraction at 12.72 billion cubic metres against 9.36 billion cubic metres of annual extractable resources, giving a stage of groundwater extraction of 135.96%. Of 143 assessment units, 88 are over-exploited, while only 36 are classified as safe. Falling water levels can mean deeper wells, higher irrigation costs and greater uncertainty for future agriculture. There is also a national dimension: Haryana’s groundwater supports a food production system whose benefits extend far beyond the state.

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Yet the problem cannot be solved simply by asking farmers to stop growing paddy. Crop choices are shaped by procurement, prices, irrigation access, markets and risk. Diversification into pulses, oilseeds, maize, millets, horticulture and other suitable crops can reduce pressure on groundwater, but farmers need reliable markets, storage, processing and remunerative returns. The larger lesson is clear: water conservation will remain difficult if it reduces farm income.

Groundwater as a common resource

Groundwater creates a difficult governance problem. An individual farmer may have an incentive to extract more water to protect a crop, but thousands of such decisions can collectively place an aquifer under stress. This makes aquifer-based planning important.

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Water management should consider recharge, extraction, crop demand and local hydrogeological conditions rather than rely only on administrative boundaries. At the block level, groundwater budgets can identify areas where crop diversification or efficient irrigation is most necessary.

The energy-water link also matters. When irrigation energy is inexpensive, the incentive to conserve groundwater can weaken. Agricultural energy and water policies therefore need to be considered together.

Technology-enabled agriculture

The next phase should focus on producing more value from every unit of water. Micro-irrigation, laser land levelling, improved irrigation scheduling and Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) can reduce unnecessary water use.

Technology can make this transition more precise. Satellite imagery can identify crop patterns and stressed areas; GIS can combine groundwater, soil and rainfall data; soil-moisture sensors and weather advisories can guide irrigation; and digital dashboards can track groundwater levels and scheme outcomes.

A water-stressed block could therefore combine groundwater assessment, crop-diversification incentives, DSR or micro-irrigation, pond restoration and digital monitoring. This would create place-specific water management rather than a uniform approach across the state.

Beyond groundwater

Water security cannot depend entirely on reducing agricultural extraction. Haryana also needs better local storage and alternative sources.

Village ponds and water bodies can support rainwater storage and groundwater recharge when properly maintained. Urban areas offer another opportunity: treated wastewater can be reused for suitable agricultural and non-potable purposes, reducing pressure on freshwater resources. This requires proper treatment, quality monitoring and safe-use standards.

Haryana’s policy response

Haryana is increasingly moving towards an integrated water-security framework. The 2026–27 state budget proposes ₹5,715 crore for the Water Secure Haryana Project, bringing together water conservation, efficient use, crop diversification and measures for stressed agricultural areas.

The budget also proposes an additional ₹2,000 per acre incentive for farmers growing pulses, oilseeds and cotton instead of paddy, directly addressing the economic risk of diversification. A proposed three-year programme to quality-test 8 lakh tube wells can improve groundwater information, while digital water-management systems can strengthen monitoring and planning.

These measures complement Mera Pani Meri Virasat, DSR, Atal Bhujal Yojana and Amrit Sarovar. The Water Secure Haryana framework includes targets for 5 lakh acres under DSR, 1.12 lakh acres under alternative crops and reclamation of waterlogged or saline land.

The next priority should be convergence rather than proliferation of schemes. A water-stressed block could combine groundwater data, diversification incentives, efficient irrigation, water-body restoration and digital monitoring according to local conditions.

The next agricultural transition

The Green Revolution was built around producing more food. Haryana’s next agricultural transition must pursue a different measure of success: more income and food production from every unit of water. This does not mean reducing agriculture, but diversifying crops, improving irrigation efficiency, using technology for better decisions and treating groundwater as a shared resource. Haryana’s future food security will increasingly depend on its water security.

Haryana’s path forward lies in producing more value from every unit of water through crop diversification, efficient irrigation and technology, while securing farm incomes and the water base for future generations.

HCS Interview: Can Haryana maintain its contribution to India’s food security without compromising its own water security?

HCS Insight: The objective is not less agriculture, but higher and more stable farm incomes with lower water intensity, supported by markets, technology and better groundwater governance.